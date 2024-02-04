https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/us-uk-conduct-new-strikes-on-yemens-al-hudaydah-saada-governorates---local-officials-1116591135.html

US, UK Conduct New Strikes on Yemen's Al Hudaydah, Saada Governorates - Local Officials

The United States and the United Kingdom carried out 15 strikes on positions of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in the Yemeni governorates of Al Hudaydah and Saada on Sunday night, officials told Sputnik.

"The American and British aircraft carried out 11 strikes on the governorate, including eight strikes on the Ras Issa area in Al-Salif District in the north of the city of Al Hudaydah, and three strikes targeted Az Zaydiyah District in the northeast of Al Hudaydah," a local source in the Al Hudaydah governorate said. He added that the airspace of the governorate, located on the coast of the Red Sea, has witnessed intense fights of jets. Yahya Saria, a spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, said Sunday that the US and UK militaries launched 48 airstrikes at six Yemeni governorates the previous night, adding that retaliation would follow.

