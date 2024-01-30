https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/zaluzhny-has-escaped-zelenskys-control-and-calls-the-shots-in-ukraine--retired-colonel-1116496537.html

Zaluzhny Has Escaped Zelensky's Control and Calls the Shots in Ukraine – Retired Colonel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied rumors that he fired army Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhny on January 30 following reports that the latter had been forced to step down. What's behind the controversy?

The Ukrainian President's Office has shredded rumors circulating on Monday of General Zaluzhny's sacking, with the top commander publishing a photo depicting him and Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine Sergei Shaptala in Zaluzhny's office.Earlier, some prominent Ukrainian lawmakers and journalists claimed that Zaluzhny had been dismissed from the post of commander-in-chief, adding, however, that Zelensky had yet to issue the decree.Zelensky-Zaluzhny Hostility Comes to the Surface?The rumors of Zaluzhny's ousting were preceded by reports of growing enmity between the Ukrainian president and the top general. Some Western media warned last November that relations between Zaluzhny and Zelensky had become "terrible" after Ukraine's botched counteroffensive.The Ukrainian president tried to pin the blame for the failure on Zaluzhny. Furthermore, without naming Zaluzhny, Zelensky warned "Ukrainian generals" against interfering in the nation's politics. At that time Zaluzhny's close aide Gennady Chastyakov was suspiciously killed by a grenade blast in the wake of the publication of the general's article about the stalemate on the battlefield."First, the hostility between Zaluzhny and Zelensky has been going on for almost a year," Matviychuk said. "Seeing the Ukrainian president's unprofessional actions, the commander-in-chief more than once directly told [Zelensky] at meetings that he was not competent enough to resolve many military matters. "Second, Zelensky understands that Zaluzhny has come out on top in terms of socio-political significance. There is a conflict going on, he controls the troops, the troops know him, the troops trust him. He created a galaxy of commanders and generals who follow him. That is, this is a military force that threatens Zelensky in power."Matviychuk also believes that the downing of Russia's Il-76 military transport plane by the Ukrainian military may have emboldened Zelensky and triggered him to exert pressure on the top general.On January 24, an Il-76 carrying 65 Ukrainian PoWs for a swap with Kiev was downed, killing all the PoWs along with six crew members and three accompanying persons. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said its staff was unaware that Russia's Il-76 was transporting Ukrainian PoWs. However, the Ukrainian press reported that the ministry had confirmed that a prisoner exchange between the parties was scheduled for January 24."I think that then there was a very serious conversation between Zaluzhny and Zelensky," the retired colonel presumed. "All this suggests that the behind-the-scenes struggle has already surfaced, and not just some clans and political groups are being drawn into this, but the entire population of the country," Matviychuk concluded.Zaluzhny Stood His GroundWhen asked what the Ukrainian Armed Forces commander-in-chief's reaction to his possible firing could be, Matviychuk suggested that Zaluzhny apparently simply refused to step down."Would there be a military coup [were Zaluzhny ousted]? No, there would not be a military coup. I believe that this would have happened very calmly and smoothly, and would have developed into a change of political leadership and a change of Zelensky," the expert continued.Per Matviychuk, Zaluzhny has already left Zelensky's control."There is a very interesting system there: the [Ukrainian] Ministry of Defense has already been divided into sectors," said the analyst. "There is an American sector, with Zaluzhny going to [Pentagon chief Lloyd] Austin, and, in general, he resolves some issues. And the second group is [Kyrylo] Budanov’s group [Budanov is the head of the chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense - Sputnik]. This group is under the UK's control. [Budanov] goes to pay his respects to the head of MI6 intelligence."Matviychuk does not rule out that the controversy surrounding Zaluzhny could be a plot by the British intelligence services that are testing the waters before changing the Ukrainian leadership and reshuffling the nation's political landscape.Zelensky is DoomedOnce named a Ukrainian Churchill, Zelensky is swiftly losing popularity abroad and at home. Ukraine's December polls indicated that trust in the Ukrainian president (32%) is less than half that of Zaluzhny (70%) and 13% less than that of Ukraine’s spy chief Budanov (45%), as per The Economist.One needs to bear in mind that a change in the military-political regime in Kiev would be "mortally dangerous" for Zelensky, as per the retired colonel. Matviychuk explained that Zelensky has already outlived his usefulness for the West and he is no longer a "player" in the unfolding Ukraine gambit. However, the Ukrainian president knows that if he leaves the game, the consequences will be severe.

