US Forces Struck 'in Self-Defense' Four Houthi Cruise Missiles in Yemen - CENTCOM
2024-02-05T02:35+0000
WASHINGTON, February 5 (Sputnik) - US forces on Monday struck "in self-defense" four anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen's territory controlled by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, which were " prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"On Feb. 4, at approximately 5:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) [02:30 GMT], U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against a Houthi land attack cruise missile. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. U.S. forces struck four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea
," CENTCOM said on X.
The command added that US forces "identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region."
Earlier on Monday, local government sources in the Yemeni governorates of Al Hudaydah and Saada told Sputnik that the US and the United Kingdom carried out 15 strikes on Houthi positions in the said governorates.