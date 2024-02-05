https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/us-forces-struck-in-self-defense-four-houthi-cruise-missiles-in-yemen---centcom-1116593415.html

US Forces Struck 'in Self-Defense' Four Houthi Cruise Missiles in Yemen - CENTCOM

US Forces Struck 'in Self-Defense' Four Houthi Cruise Missiles in Yemen - CENTCOM

US forces on Monday struck "in self-defense" four anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen's territory controlled by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, which were " prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

2024-02-05T02:35+0000

2024-02-05T02:35+0000

2024-02-05T02:35+0000

world

red sea

us

us central command (centcom)

houthi

yemen

houthi militants

houthi rebels

israeli-palestinian conflict

us interventions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116593550_0:160:2100:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2e86d90558c6da51034e664e992bf5.jpg

"On Feb. 4, at approximately 5:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) [02:30 GMT], U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against a Houthi land attack cruise missile. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. U.S. forces struck four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said on X. The command added that US forces "identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region." Earlier on Monday, local government sources in the Yemeni governorates of Al Hudaydah and Saada told Sputnik that the US and the United Kingdom carried out 15 strikes on Houthi positions in the said governorates.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/us-uk-conduct-new-strikes-on-yemens-al-hudaydah-saada-governorates---local-officials-1116591135.html

red sea

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, uk strikes, air strikes