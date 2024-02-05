https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/us-house-speaker-johnson-says-new-supplemental-funding-bill-even-worse-than-expected-1116593979.html

US House Speaker Johnson Says New Supplemental Funding Bill 'Even Worse Than Expected'

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that the proposed $118 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Ukraine and Israel, as well as border security and national security measures, "is even worse than expected" and "will be dead on arrival."

Earlier on Sunday, the Senate, after weeks of negotiations with the White House, released the $118 billion national security supplemental bill that includes some $60 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, and about $20 billion for border security, among other priorities. The proposed legislation would also immediately deport migrants who enter the US illegally, further restrict asylum eligibility, provide $650 million to build more border wall, and require a shutdown of the border to illegal migrants when illegal crossings exceed an average of 5,000 a week.

