International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/beaten-by-the-deep-state-after-2020-defeat-trump-learns-how-to-play-politics-1116615577.html
‘Beaten by the Deep State’: After 2020 Defeat, Trump Learns How to Play Politics
‘Beaten by the Deep State’: After 2020 Defeat, Trump Learns How to Play Politics
Trump has learned how to more effectively influence US politics since his chaotic first term in the White House, according to analyst Dan Lazare who appeared on Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Monday to discuss current legislation moving through US Congress.
2024-02-06T06:06+0000
2024-02-06T06:06+0000
americas
donald trump
presidential elections
2024 us presidential election
presidential campaign
presidential candidate
presidential hopeful
dan lazare
mueller probe finds no trump-russia collusion
russian collusion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b07e44390a42f32a5ff48e357fb7abb.jpg
Trump has learned how to more effectively influence US politics since his chaotic first term in the White House, according to analyst Dan Lazare who appeared on Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Monday to discuss current legislation moving through US Congress.“He's really learned how to campaign and run and manipulate the system in a way that he just, you know, he was a babe in the woods in 2016,” noted host Ted Rall. “What do you think?”“I agree,” said Lazare. “It's been a real learning curve. I think a second Trump administration, which I [place at] better than 50, 50 odds, will be a very different kettle of fish than the first one.”“Trump was essentially beaten by the deep state,” added Lazare, perhaps referencing the contrived Russiagate narrative of US intelligence agencies which falsely suggested the former president colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. “I expect the second Trump administration to be very different.”Lazare noted that Trump’s improved political acumen is demonstrated by his influence on compromise border legislation currently making its way through Congress.“The Republicans are, as you know, of the very mixed mind with regard to the Ukraine,” said Lazare. “And when it comes to Mexico, they are really under instructions from [former US President] Donald Trump. He's made it quite clear that he doesn't want any bill passed at all before the election.”“He wants to hold the administration's feet to the fire to watch as the situation on the border gets worse and worse, more chaotic, so that public frustration grows,” he added. “Most of it will be directed at the White House, and the Republicans feel they’ll benefit – Trump feels he'll benefit as a result.”“So therefore, he wants no action on the border, he's cold to aid to the Ukraine, but Republicans and Democrats agree on aid to Israel. So that's the line up basically,” Lazare concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230129/trump-says-will-bring-back-peace-through-strength-if-elected-1106793619.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210326/trump-criticizes-biden-for-border-crisis-policy-toward-china-1082454351.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79c600cd608e57b436a029fb8fa77730.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
border security, trump, president donald trump, investigation, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, russia collusion
border security, trump, president donald trump, investigation, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, russia collusion

‘Beaten by the Deep State’: After 2020 Defeat, Trump Learns How to Play Politics

06:06 GMT 06.02.2024
© AP Photo / Chris CarlsonFormer President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2024
© AP Photo / Chris Carlson
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
John Miles
All materials
The former US President is making his mark as Congress debates border legislation.
Trump has learned how to more effectively influence US politics since his chaotic first term in the White House, according to analyst Dan Lazare who appeared on Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Monday to discuss current legislation moving through US Congress.
“He's really learned how to campaign and run and manipulate the system in a way that he just, you know, he was a babe in the woods in 2016,” noted host Ted Rall. “What do you think?”
“I agree,” said Lazare. “It's been a real learning curve. I think a second Trump administration, which I [place at] better than 50, 50 odds, will be a very different kettle of fish than the first one.”
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2023
Americas
Trump Says ‘Will Bring Back Peace Through Strength,’ If Elected
29 January 2023, 00:41 GMT
“Trump was essentially beaten by the deep state,” added Lazare, perhaps referencing the contrived Russiagate narrative of US intelligence agencies which falsely suggested the former president colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. “I expect the second Trump administration to be very different.”
Lazare noted that Trump’s improved political acumen is demonstrated by his influence on compromise border legislation currently making its way through Congress.
“The Republicans are, as you know, of the very mixed mind with regard to the Ukraine,” said Lazare. “And when it comes to Mexico, they are really under instructions from [former US President] Donald Trump. He's made it quite clear that he doesn't want any bill passed at all before the election.”
President Donald Trump points to a member of the audience after speaking near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2021
World
Trump Criticizes Biden for Border Crisis, Policy Toward China
26 March 2021, 03:43 GMT
“He wants to hold the administration's feet to the fire to watch as the situation on the border gets worse and worse, more chaotic, so that public frustration grows,” he added. “Most of it will be directed at the White House, and the Republicans feel they’ll benefit – Trump feels he'll benefit as a result.”
“So therefore, he wants no action on the border, he's cold to aid to the Ukraine, but Republicans and Democrats agree on aid to Israel. So that's the line up basically,” Lazare concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала