‘Beaten by the Deep State’: After 2020 Defeat, Trump Learns How to Play Politics

Trump has learned how to more effectively influence US politics since his chaotic first term in the White House, according to analyst Dan Lazare who appeared on Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Monday to discuss current legislation moving through US Congress.

Trump has learned how to more effectively influence US politics since his chaotic first term in the White House, according to analyst Dan Lazare who appeared on Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Monday to discuss current legislation moving through US Congress.“He's really learned how to campaign and run and manipulate the system in a way that he just, you know, he was a babe in the woods in 2016,” noted host Ted Rall. “What do you think?”“I agree,” said Lazare. “It's been a real learning curve. I think a second Trump administration, which I [place at] better than 50, 50 odds, will be a very different kettle of fish than the first one.”“Trump was essentially beaten by the deep state,” added Lazare, perhaps referencing the contrived Russiagate narrative of US intelligence agencies which falsely suggested the former president colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. “I expect the second Trump administration to be very different.”Lazare noted that Trump’s improved political acumen is demonstrated by his influence on compromise border legislation currently making its way through Congress.“The Republicans are, as you know, of the very mixed mind with regard to the Ukraine,” said Lazare. “And when it comes to Mexico, they are really under instructions from [former US President] Donald Trump. He's made it quite clear that he doesn't want any bill passed at all before the election.”“He wants to hold the administration's feet to the fire to watch as the situation on the border gets worse and worse, more chaotic, so that public frustration grows,” he added. “Most of it will be directed at the White House, and the Republicans feel they’ll benefit – Trump feels he'll benefit as a result.”“So therefore, he wants no action on the border, he's cold to aid to the Ukraine, but Republicans and Democrats agree on aid to Israel. So that's the line up basically,” Lazare concluded.

