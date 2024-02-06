https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/ex-polish-commando-russia-dominates-as-to-how-far-ukraine-can-act-1116616048.html
Ex-Polish Commando: Russia Dominates as to How Far Ukraine Can Act
Ukraine acts the way Russia allows it to, a former Polish commando who goes by the code name, Naval, told the Glos 24 news outlet.He also argued that Kiev would not be able to retake the territories it had lost because Russia is “too powerful to be pushed out”.The former Polish special forces soldier added that he is certain that Ukraine will “have to come to the negotiating table at some point".The remarks come after Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that the Ukrainian army’s casualties in January stood at more than 23,000 servicemen. He added that the Zelensky regime is tossing Ukraine's remaining reserves onto the battlefield and hastily implementing forced mobilizations to prevent the collapse of the Ukrainian forces’ defensive lines.Russia's troops, meanwhile, are moving forward, expanding their zones of control. During their offensives in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk areas, they liberated the communities of Veseloye, Krakhmalnoye, and Tabayevka, according to Shoigu.Earlier, the defense chief stressed that the Russian military had successfully achieved the primary objective for 2023, which was to thwart the Kiev regime's summer counteroffensive. Shoigu further stated that, throughout the counteroffensive that had lasted over six months, Ukraine's forces suffered significant losses, which included more than 125,000 personnel and 16,000 units of weaponry.
Ukraine acts the way Russia allows it to, a former Polish commando who goes by the code name, Naval, told the Glos 24 news outlet.
"In football they often say that someone plays the way the opponent allows him to. And this is also the case with the [Ukraine] conflict," the ex-commando-turned-military analyst pointed out.
He also argued that Kiev would not be able to retake the territories it had lost because Russia is “too powerful to be pushed out”.
"The Ukrainians, of course, have our [Western] strong support, but they are smaller. They have far less strength and resources. Russia simply has much greater potential in every respect," the analyst emphasized.
The former Polish special forces soldier added that he is certain that Ukraine will “have to come to the negotiating table at some point".
"If someone thinks that they will never agree to it, he is wrong, because at this point Ukraine is up against the wall," he concluded.
The remarks come after Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu
, said that the Ukrainian army’s casualties in January stood at more than 23,000 servicemen.
He added that the Zelensky regime is tossing Ukraine's remaining reserves onto the battlefield and hastily implementing forced mobilizations to prevent the collapse of the Ukrainian forces’ defensive lines.
Russia's troops, meanwhile, are moving forward, expanding their zones of control. During their offensives in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk areas, they liberated the communities
of Veseloye, Krakhmalnoye, and Tabayevka, according to Shoigu.
Earlier, the defense chief stressed that the Russian military had successfully achieved the primary objective for 2023, which was to thwart the Kiev regime's summer counteroffensive. Shoigu further stated that, throughout the counteroffensive that had lasted over six months, Ukraine's forces suffered significant losses, which included more than 125,000 personnel and 16,000 units of weaponry.