https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/russia-delivered-127-high-precision-strikes-on-ukraines-military-sites-in-january---shoigu-1116549371.html

Russia Delivered 127 High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine's Military Sites in January - Shoigu

Russia Delivered 127 High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine's Military Sites in January - Shoigu

The Russian armed forces carried out 127 strikes with high-precision weapons on military infrastructure and facilities of the defense industry of Ukraine in January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

2024-02-02T10:03+0000

2024-02-02T10:03+0000

2024-02-02T10:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

sergei shoigu

russia

donetsk

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115817598_5:0:1269:711_1920x0_80_0_0_29d57da75c624543bd46ae94597dac29.jpg

"In January, the Russian armed forces carried out 127 strikes with precision weapons on military infrastructure and defense industry facilities in Ukraine. Enterprises for the production, modernization and repair of weapons, arsenals, military airfields, fuel depots, deployment points of units of the armed forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries were hit," Shoigu said at a meeting with the military leadership.The Russian armed forces destroyed over 3,000 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment in January, including Leopard tanks, Patriot and HIMARS launchers, Shoigu said.The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces have exceeded 23,000 both killed and injured in January, the minister said.The Russian armed forces maintain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact in the special military operation zone after Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed, Sergei Shoigu stressed.In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had lost over 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons in 2023. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Shoigu said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ukrainian-officer-urges-kiev-reveal-true-losses-1116548188.html

ukraine

russia

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

high-precision strikes, ukraine's military sites, military infrastructure, russian defense minister sergei shoigu