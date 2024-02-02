https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/russia-delivered-127-high-precision-strikes-on-ukraines-military-sites-in-january---shoigu-1116549371.html
Russia Delivered 127 High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine's Military Sites in January - Shoigu
Russia Delivered 127 High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine's Military Sites in January - Shoigu
The Russian armed forces carried out 127 strikes with high-precision weapons on military infrastructure and facilities of the defense industry of Ukraine in January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
2024-02-02T10:03+0000
2024-02-02T10:03+0000
2024-02-02T10:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
sergei shoigu
russia
donetsk
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115817598_5:0:1269:711_1920x0_80_0_0_29d57da75c624543bd46ae94597dac29.jpg
"In January, the Russian armed forces carried out 127 strikes with precision weapons on military infrastructure and defense industry facilities in Ukraine. Enterprises for the production, modernization and repair of weapons, arsenals, military airfields, fuel depots, deployment points of units of the armed forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries were hit," Shoigu said at a meeting with the military leadership.The Russian armed forces destroyed over 3,000 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment in January, including Leopard tanks, Patriot and HIMARS launchers, Shoigu said.The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces have exceeded 23,000 both killed and injured in January, the minister said.The Russian armed forces maintain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact in the special military operation zone after Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed, Sergei Shoigu stressed.In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had lost over 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons in 2023. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Shoigu said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ukrainian-officer-urges-kiev-reveal-true-losses-1116548188.html
ukraine
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115817598_163:0:1111:711_1920x0_80_0_0_a0e52fa2ac99ef62f537741374460656.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
high-precision strikes, ukraine's military sites, military infrastructure, russian defense minister sergei shoigu
high-precision strikes, ukraine's military sites, military infrastructure, russian defense minister sergei shoigu
Russia Delivered 127 High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine's Military Sites in January - Shoigu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out 127 strikes with high-precision weapons on military infrastructure and facilities of the defense industry of Ukraine in January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.
"In January, the Russian armed forces carried out 127 strikes with precision weapons on military infrastructure and defense industry facilities in Ukraine. Enterprises for the production, modernization and repair of weapons, arsenals, military airfields, fuel depots, deployment points of units of the armed forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries were hit," Shoigu said at a meeting with the military leadership.
The Russian armed forces destroyed over 3,000 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment in January, including Leopard tanks, Patriot and HIMARS launchers
, Shoigu said.
"More than 3,000 units of various weapons, including foreign ones, were destroyed. They include German Leopard tanks, US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Patriot and HIMARS launchers," Shoigu said at a meeting with the military leadership.
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces have exceeded 23,000 both killed and injured in January, the minister said.
The Russian armed forces maintain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact in the special military operation zone after Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed, Sergei Shoigu stressed.
"After the failure of the enemy’s counteroffensive, the Russian armed forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of combat contact. Our units are moving forward, expanding their control zones, and improving their position along the front line. During active operations in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk directions, the settlements of Veseloe, Krokhmalnoe, Tabaevka were liberated," Shoigu said at a meeting with the military leadership.
In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had lost over 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons in 2023. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Shoigu said.