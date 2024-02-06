https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/long-knives-are-out-zelensky-and-ukrainian-political-establishment-battle-for-supremacy-1116613277.html

‘Long Knives Are Out’: Zelensky and Ukrainian Political Establishment Battle for Supremacy

‘Long Knives Are Out’: Zelensky and Ukrainian Political Establishment Battle for Supremacy

Security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Monday to discuss political intrigue in Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky’s position grows more tenuous by the day.

2024-02-06T03:33+0000

2024-02-06T03:33+0000

2024-02-06T03:33+0000

analysis

ukraine crisis

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

mark sleboda

valery zaluzhny

kiev

central intelligence agency (cia)

national endowment for democracy (ned)

usaid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116613951_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_45fdede607cf0a3ee24f5f28219cac8c.jpg

Security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Monday to discuss political intrigue in Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky’s position grows more tenuous by the day.In recent weeks the embattled Ukrainian leader has made attempts to sideline potential political opponents, most notably the head of Ukraine’s armed forces Valery Zaluzhny. But Zelensky has been met with opposition as the controversial leader struggles to maintain the country’s standing on the battlefield.“Last week, everyone in the Western media told us that Zelensky tried to fire Zaluzhny but failed,” recalled Sleboda. “And there's different reasons why he couldn't get his replacements. [Kyrylo] Budanov and [Oleksandr] Syrsky both turned down [the position], then Zaluzhny declined to resign and said, 'You'll have to fire me,' then the West put pressure on him not to do it.”President Zelensky then appeared on Ukrainian television and announced he was planning a purge of the entirety of the country’s leadership.The analyst noted that Zelensky has also been criticized by business leaders as well as Petro Poroshenko, the extremist figure who was the first president of the Russophobic government that took hold in Ukraine after the US-backed Euromaidan coup.But Sleboda noted that Zelensky has been widely ridiculed within the Ukrainian government, recalling Ukrainian officials’ characterization of him in Time magazine as delusional and “an emperor with no clothes,” in Sleboda’s words. The analyst called him “an isolated figure that is growing increasingly unhinged from reality. And now he's apparently lashing out at the entire Kiev regime leadership.”Sleboda noted that the United States often supports outright dictators internationally if they serve the country’s geopolitical interests; in fact, one study revealed that the US supports 73% of governments deemed “dictatorships” throughout the world.The United States has utilized military power and undercover operations through entities like the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), USAID, and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) to undermine and overthrow governments in Haiti, El Salvador, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bulgaria, Panama, Nicaragua, Libya, Morocco, Grenada, Angola, Australia, Guatemala, Bolivia, Greece, Chile, Uruguay, Ghana, Indonesia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Brazil, the Congo, Ecuador, France, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Italy, Syria, Costa Rica, Iran, Albania, Korea, the Philippines, and China, among other countries, according to author William Blum who extensively documented such efforts in his acclaimed and eye-opening book Killing Hope.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/zelensky-zaluzhny-spat-tempest-in-a-teapot-concealing-ukraines-true-masters-1115308061.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/ukrainian-intel-could-be-behind-death-of-top-general-zaluzhnys-aide--military-expert-1114799117.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

zaluzhny vs zelensky, zaluzhny and zelensky, what's happening with zaluzhny, who is zaluzhny, why is zaluzhny out of control, what did zaluzhny do, zaluzhny to be fired, zaluzhny to retire, zelensky fires zaluzhny, us hegemony, us interventions, us interference