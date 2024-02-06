Russia Looking Forward to Sweden Announcing Verdicts on Nord Stream Explosions - Kremlin

International
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
Russia is looking forward to Sweden announcing the verdicts and decisions on the Nord Stream pipelines explosions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Of course, we are waiting with interest for any verdicts and decisions that will be made," Peskov said, answering the question whether Russia had received any data on the investigation.The Swedish prosecutor's office said on Monday that by the end of this week it will decide whether to close the investigation or bring charges in the case of the Nord Stream sabotage. Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Stockholm said that Sweden has failed to identify the perpetrators of the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines over the past year, which has demonstrated the incompetence of the Swedish authorities. The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream AG said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs. Sweden, as well as Denmark, Germany and Norway, launched investigations into the explosions but left Russia out of their probes, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russian officials have characterized the attacks as international terrorism. So far, no official results of the investigations have been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 saying the explosions were organized by the US government with the assistance of authorities in Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the attack. During his joint "Direct Line" Q&amp;A session and annual press conference on December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Nord Stream pipelines were likely blown up by the United States.
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2024
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is looking forward to Sweden announcing the verdicts and decisions on the Nord Stream pipelines explosions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Of course, we are waiting with interest for any verdicts and decisions that will be made," Peskov said, answering the question whether Russia had received any data on the investigation.
The Swedish prosecutor's office said on Monday that by the end of this week it will decide whether to close the investigation or bring charges in the case of the Nord Stream sabotage. Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Stockholm said that Sweden has failed to identify the perpetrators of the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines over the past year, which has demonstrated the incompetence of the Swedish authorities.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream AG said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs. Sweden, as well as Denmark, Germany and Norway, launched investigations into the explosions but left Russia out of their probes, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation. Russian officials have characterized the attacks as international terrorism.
So far, no official results of the investigations have been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 saying the explosions were organized by the US government with the assistance of authorities in Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the attack.
During his joint "Direct Line" Q&A session and annual press conference on December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Nord Stream pipelines were likely blown up by the United States.
