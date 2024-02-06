https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/uae-committed-to-supporting-efforts-to-alleviate-impact-of-ukraine-crisis--reports-1116612503.html
UAE Committed to Supporting Efforts to Alleviate Impact of Ukraine Crisis – Reports
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the country was committed to supporting all efforts that would mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, the United Arab Emirates’ state media WAM reported on Monday.
The two leaders also discussed the development of strategic relations between the two states and a number of regional and international problems of mutual interest, the report read.In December 2023, Vladimir Putin visited the UAE, held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed bilateral, regional, and international affairs. According to the Kremlin, the meeting's agenda included the Palestine-Israel conflict, as well as situations in Syria, Yemen, and Sudan. The progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was also discussed.
01:21 GMT 06.02.2024 (Updated: 01:25 GMT 06.02.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the country was committed to supporting all efforts that would mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, the United Arab Emirates' state media WAM reported on Monday.
The two leaders also discussed the development of strategic relations between the two states and a number of regional and international problems of mutual interest, the report read.
In December 2023, Vladimir Putin visited the UAE, held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
, discussed bilateral, regional, and international affairs. According to the Kremlin, the meeting's agenda included the Palestine-Israel conflict, as well as situations in Syria, Yemen, and Sudan. The progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine
was also discussed.
