UAE Committed to Supporting Efforts to Alleviate Impact of Ukraine Crisis – Reports
UAE Committed to Supporting Efforts to Alleviate Impact of Ukraine Crisis – Reports
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the country was committed to supporting all efforts that would mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, the United Arab Emirates’ state media WAM reported on Monday.
The two leaders also discussed the development of strategic relations between the two states and a number of regional and international problems of mutual interest, the report read.In December 2023, Vladimir Putin visited the UAE, held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed bilateral, regional, and international affairs. According to the Kremlin, the meeting's agenda included the Palestine-Israel conflict, as well as situations in Syria, Yemen, and Sudan. The progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was also discussed.
UAE Committed to Supporting Efforts to Alleviate Impact of Ukraine Crisis – Reports

01:21 GMT 06.02.2024 (Updated: 01:25 GMT 06.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
Visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the country was committed to supporting all efforts that would mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, the United Arab Emirates’ state media WAM reported on Monday.
The two leaders also discussed the development of strategic relations between the two states and a number of regional and international problems of mutual interest, the report read.
In December 2023, Vladimir Putin visited the UAE, held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed bilateral, regional, and international affairs. According to the Kremlin, the meeting's agenda included the Palestine-Israel conflict, as well as situations in Syria, Yemen, and Sudan. The progress of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was also discussed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at Abu Dhabi airport. Right: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
Analysis
Putin's Mideast Meetings Signal Russia's Confidence and Shift in World Opinion - Experts
7 December 2023, 17:12 GMT
