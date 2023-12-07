https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putins-mideast-meetings-signal-russias-confidence-and-shift-in-world-opinion---experts-1115457030.html

Putin's Mideast Meetings Signal Russia's Confidence and Shift in World Opinion - Experts

Putin's Mideast Meetings Signal Russia's Confidence and Shift in World Opinion - Experts

Russian President Vladimir Putin held high-profile meetings in the UAE and Saudi Arabia on November 6. The next day he welcomed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow. Why are Western media so focussed Putin's Mideast talks?

2023-12-07T17:12+0000

2023-12-07T17:12+0000

2023-12-07T17:12+0000

analysis

us

vladimir putin

ebrahim raisi

russia

saudi arabia

uae

riyadh

brics

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/06/1115425942_0:195:2949:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_e29b5e425b6d4377131a7b318c40b54e.jpg

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday to hold talks with Vladimir Putin on bilateral cooperation and Middle Eastern matters. A day earlier, the Russian president visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia where he was met with fanfare, handshakes and warm smiles despite the almost two-year long effort by the West to isolate Moscow on the world stage.How Did Western Press React to Putin's Trip?Putin's visit to the Gulf kingdoms has captured the headlines in the Western press — which noted that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are longstanding US allies.The Hill concluded that Washington's attempts to isolate Russia and its leader had "failed." Sky News seemed obsessed with the pomp and ceremony that accompanied Putin's visits, especially when the UAE Air Force's aerobatic team Fursan adorned the sky with the Russian tricolor in Abu Dhabi. The network complained that soldiers on horseback and with camels lined Putin's route in a "conspicuously warm welcome."The Associated Press even thought it was newsworthy to report that Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "exchanged a strong handshake and smiles as they walked to their meeting" — a matter of normal diplomatic protocol.The Financial Times noted that Moscow "enjoys warm relations" with the Gulf kingdoms and is keen to demonstrate it "despite western attempts to force the region to comply with restrictions and sanctions against Russia." The newspaper highlighted that Prince Mohammed and Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "have developed personal relationships" with the Russian leader.What Did Putin Discuss With Gulf Rulers?The talks encompassed trade, energy cooperation, the Ukraine crisis and Palestine-Israel conflict.Riyadh and Moscow have agreed to strengthen security cooperation and take efforts to solve the Yemeni and Gaza crises, while Putin "expressed gratitude" to Saudi Arabia for the kingdom's humanitarian and political efforts in the Ukrainian conflict.Putins Riyadh trip was also aimed at "a strengthening of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia, because Saudi Arabia is going to be part of the BRICS at the beginning of the year 2024" — with a similar message delivered in Abu Dhabi.The Gaza crisis brought a new dimension to the talks as the conflict clearly demonstrated the erosion of Washington's power in the region, Magnier argued. Washington and the Arab states are on opposite sides in the conflict: while Arab nations demand an immediate ceasefire, Washington is continuing to back Israel's war effort regardless of soaring civilian casualties in Gaza.The war in Gaza "has weakened tremendously US hegemony by showing a double standard" — which was clear in the Ukraine conflict but now has become "really striking," according to Magnier.Putin's visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia coincided with Ukraine's failed counteroffensive and diminishing aid from the West. Ukraine's defeat is also widely perceived as Washington's "weakness", the expert noted, while Russia has demonstrated remarkable resistance despite unprecedented Western sanctions, he added.What's the Message Behind Putin's Mideast Tour?Putin's trip "generated confidence" that Russia maintains strong international standing and has a viable economy, Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, told Sputnik's Final Countdown podcast.The journalist underscored that Putin's Mideast tour occurred at the time of a shift in public perception of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict."There's a shift in world opinion going on right now," continued Kuzmarov. "Every war is a propaganda war. And I think initially Ukraine maybe was winning the propaganda war. I think a lot of the propaganda has run thin over time. The counteroffensive has failed dismally, people can see that. It was a major blow as [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky was shown in the Canadian parliament, cheering on the [Waffen SS] member from World War Two. I think that was a kind of wake up moment."One reason the West's effort to demonize Russia failed is that the people of the Middle East have long been a target of "Western empires" and they know how the West operates to destroy its rivals, Kuzmarov added.Meeting With Iran Amid Gaza EscalationA day after his high-profile visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss economic issues, trade, transportation and BRICS matters.Like Russia, Iran has also demonstrated economic resilience and has built regional ties in the face of Western sanctions and derailment of the Iran nuclear deal by the previous American administration. Thus, on March 10, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the normalization of ties brokered by the People's Republic of China (PRC).Putin's meetings with the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran are very timely, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the Department of American Studies at University of Tehran, told Sputnik on Thursday. The resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip following a week-long pause is fraught with risk of a wider conflict and requires joint efforts to prevent this potential scenario.By holding negotiations with three major Middle Eastern players Putin has not only demonstrated Russia's confidence as a political player, but also shown its readiness to enhance economic projects and emphasized Moscow's role as a peace broker.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putins-mideast-tour-why-arab-nations-defy-west-to-boost-ties-with-russia-1115432245.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putins-visits-to-uae-saudi-arabia-prompted-by-global-dynamics-of-gaza-war-1115428799.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/russia-and-saudi-arabia-agree-to-boost-defense-cooperation-1115451894.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/putin-holds-talks-with-iranian-president-raisi-1115446041.html

russia

saudi arabia

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia, vladimir putin, vladimir putin middle east trip, putin visits to saudi arabia and uae, putin's meeting with iranian president ebrahim raisi, gaza crisis, israel-palestine conflict, gaza war, war in ukraine, ukraine conflict, west's isolation of russia failed