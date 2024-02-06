https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/us-forces-struck-2-houthi-explosive-uncrewed-surface-vehicles-in-yemen---centcom-1116613139.html

US Forces Struck 2 Houthi Explosive Uncrewed Surface Vehicles in Yemen - CENTCOM

US forces on Monday struck "in self-defense" two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in Yemen's territory controlled by the Houthis, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"On Feb. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) [12:30 GMT], U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV)," CENTCOM said on X (formerly Twitter). The USVs "presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," the command said, adding that its actions would ensure the safety of international waters. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. The United States and the United Kingdom later started launching strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

