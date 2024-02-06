International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/us-forces-struck-2-houthi-explosive-uncrewed-surface-vehicles-in-yemen---centcom-1116613139.html
US Forces Struck 2 Houthi Explosive Uncrewed Surface Vehicles in Yemen - CENTCOM
US Forces Struck 2 Houthi Explosive Uncrewed Surface Vehicles in Yemen - CENTCOM
US forces on Monday struck "in self-defense" two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in Yemen's territory controlled by the Houthis, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
2024-02-06T02:28+0000
2024-02-06T02:28+0000
world
houthis
yemen
us
us central command (centcom)
israel
us navy
us forces
us troops
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115770410_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64fa533178feddd863993781d75d52f5.jpg
"On Feb. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) [12:30 GMT], U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV)," CENTCOM said on X (formerly Twitter). The USVs "presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," the command said, adding that its actions would ensure the safety of international waters. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. The United States and the United Kingdom later started launching strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/us-forces-struck-in-self-defense-four-houthi-cruise-missiles-in-yemen---centcom-1116593415.html
yemen
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115770410_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6af4199573706c2c7cc77fcb7f191cf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, us-houthi war, red sea
us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, us-houthi war, red sea

US Forces Struck 2 Houthi Explosive Uncrewed Surface Vehicles in Yemen - CENTCOM

02:28 GMT 06.02.2024
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks / USS Forrest ShermanЭскадренный миноносец ВМС США USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)
Эскадренный миноносец ВМС США USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2024
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks / USS Forrest Sherman
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces on Monday struck "in self-defense" two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in Yemen's territory controlled by the Houthis, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"On Feb. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) [12:30 GMT], U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV)," CENTCOM said on X (formerly Twitter).
The USVs "presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," the command said, adding that its actions would ensure the safety of international waters.
The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. The United States and the United Kingdom later started launching strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
This US Air Forces Central Command photo released by the Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows a formation of US Navy F-18E Super Hornets in flight after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Iraq, on September 23, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2024
World
US Forces Struck 'in Self-Defense' Four Houthi Cruise Missiles in Yemen - CENTCOM
Yesterday, 02:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала