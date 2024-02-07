https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/all-clear-russia-rolls-out-swarm-of-mine-detecting-drones--1116642603.html

All Clear: Russia Rolls Out Swarm of Mine-Detecting Drones

All Clear: Russia Rolls Out Swarm of Mine-Detecting Drones

Various types of drones, which are currently at service in the Russian Armed Forces, are designed for many purposes, including surveillance and surgical strikes on enemy.

Developers from Grozny have created a swarm of drones to help sappers clear mines.The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their software have been hammered out in a startup studio of the Grozny State Petroleum Technical University, also known by its Russian acronym GGNTU, in the capital of the Chechen Republic in Russia’s North Caucasus.The swarm includes ten ultra-light drones capable of swiftly scanning a large area and building a map of mines for further demining of hard-to-reach areas.According to him, the UAVs will be controlled with the help of a hybrid positioning system, which combines satellite and local communication systems. It allows the drones in flight to exchange information about obstacles in the area and adjust the trajectory of movement, something that facilitates rapid scanning of the territories.

