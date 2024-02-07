International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/all-clear-russia-rolls-out-swarm-of-mine-detecting-drones--1116642603.html
All Clear: Russia Rolls Out Swarm of Mine-Detecting Drones
All Clear: Russia Rolls Out Swarm of Mine-Detecting Drones
Various types of drones, which are currently at service in the Russian Armed Forces, are designed for many purposes, including surveillance and surgical strikes on enemy.
2024-02-07T14:08+0000
2024-02-07T14:08+0000
military
russia
chechen republic
drones
mines
areas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116641950_0:186:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_8f552100ba798dca09024220be666b98.jpg
Developers from Grozny have created a swarm of drones to help sappers clear mines.The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their software have been hammered out in a startup studio of the Grozny State Petroleum Technical University, also known by its Russian acronym GGNTU, in the capital of the Chechen Republic in Russia’s North Caucasus.The swarm includes ten ultra-light drones capable of swiftly scanning a large area and building a map of mines for further demining of hard-to-reach areas.According to him, the UAVs will be controlled with the help of a hybrid positioning system, which combines satellite and local communication systems. It allows the drones in flight to exchange information about obstacles in the area and adjust the trajectory of movement, something that facilitates rapid scanning of the territories.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/brains-for-drones-russia-unveils-first-domestically-made-onboard-uav-computer-1116620021.html
russia
chechen republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116641950_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cf9e592bdf32f3250556763e1122e81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, unmanned aerial vehicles, detection of mines by russian swarm of drones, creation of russian swarm of drones
russian armed forces, unmanned aerial vehicles, detection of mines by russian swarm of drones, creation of russian swarm of drones

All Clear: Russia Rolls Out Swarm of Mine-Detecting Drones

14:08 GMT 07.02.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankRussian-made drones. File photo
Russian-made drones. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Various types of drones currently in the service in the Russian Armed Forces are designed for many purposes, including surveillance and surgical strikes.
Developers from Grozny have created a swarm of drones to help sappers clear mines.
The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their software have been hammered out in a startup studio of the Grozny State Petroleum Technical University, also known by its Russian acronym GGNTU, in the capital of the Chechen Republic in Russia’s North Caucasus.
The swarm includes ten ultra-light drones capable of swiftly scanning a large area and building a map of mines for further demining of hard-to-reach areas.

"Since demining the areas stipulates flying at low altitudes, the UAVs will be equipped with optical systems to track and avoid obstacles," project engineer Islam Salamov told reporters.

Russian FPV-drone in Zaporozhye region - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2024
Military
Brains for Drones: Russia Unveils First Domestically-Made Onboard UAV Computer
Yesterday, 10:04 GMT
According to him, the UAVs will be controlled with the help of a hybrid positioning system, which combines satellite and local communication systems. It allows the drones in flight to exchange information about obstacles in the area and adjust the trajectory of movement, something that facilitates rapid scanning of the territories.

"It is planned that maps of minefields will be created automatically in real-time. During the flight, a swarm of drones will transmit the coordinates and signatures of detected objects to the server, which will subsequently be transferred to a map of the area," Salamov explained.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала