Russia to Bring New Arms, Including Drones, to World Market in 2024
New Russian weapons and military equipment, including drones, are expected to receive export permits in 2024, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.
Mikheev is attending the World Defense Show 2024 trade fair in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Mikheev added that a number of foreign customers showed interest in the Klavesin-1RE autonomous underwater vehicle complex after its demonstration at the International Naval Show in Russia's Kronstadt and that negotiations were underway. The complex is being presented abroad for the first time at the World Defense Show 2024, and it should attract the attention of countries that have access to the sea, Mikheev said.
New Russian weapons and military equipment, including drones, are expected to receive export permits in 2024, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.
Mikheev is attending the World Defense Show 2024 trade fair in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
"We expect that Russian manufacturing enterprises will intensify in 2024 the processing of authorization documentation for new models, including those from the unmanned segment. In addition, the market shows a high demand for our products that have undergone modernization based on the results of use in combat," he said.
Mikheev added that a number of foreign customers showed interest in the Klavesin-1RE
autonomous underwater vehicle complex after its demonstration at the International Naval Show in Russia's Kronstadt and that negotiations were underway. The complex is being presented abroad for the first time at the World Defense Show 2024, and it should attract the attention of countries that have access to the sea, Mikheev said.