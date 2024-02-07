https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/another-explosion-occurs-in-pakistans-balochistan-province-bringing-death-toll-up-to-25---reports-1116639210.html
Another Explosion Occurs in Pakistan's Balochistan Province Bringing Death Toll Up to 25 - Reports
Another explosion occurred in Pakistan, the total death toll has risen to 25 and another 40 people are injured, Pakistani TV channel GEO reported on Wednesday
Earlier in the day, media reported that eight people have been killed and several others were injured in an explosion outside the headquarters of a political party in the Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan. Both of the explosions targeted election candidates in Balochistan, just a day before the Pakistani general election, the TV channel reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Another explosion occurred in Pakistan, the total death toll has risen to 25 and another 40 people are injured, Pakistani TV channel GEO reported on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, media reported that eight people have been killed and several others were injured in an explosion outside the headquarters of a political party in the Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan
.
Both of the explosions targeted election candidates in Balochistan, just a day before the Pakistani general election
, the TV channel reported.