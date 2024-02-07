International
Another explosion occurred in Pakistan, the total death toll has risen to 25 and another 40 people are injured, Pakistani TV channel GEO reported on Wednesday
Earlier in the day, media reported that eight people have been killed and several others were injured in an explosion outside the headquarters of a political party in the Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan. Both of the explosions targeted election candidates in Balochistan, just a day before the Pakistani general election, the TV channel reported.
Another Explosion Occurs in Pakistan's Balochistan Province Bringing Death Toll Up to 25 - Reports

09:18 GMT 07.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Another explosion occurred in Pakistan, the total death toll has risen to 25 and another 40 people are injured, Pakistani TV channel GEO reported on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, media reported that eight people have been killed and several others were injured in an explosion outside the headquarters of a political party in the Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan.
A Pakistani observes the view from a dome-shaped terrace at a park in Islamabad, Pakistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2024
World
Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Iran Agree to Return Ambassadors to Duties
22 January, 10:57 GMT
Both of the explosions targeted election candidates in Balochistan, just a day before the Pakistani general election, the TV channel reported.
