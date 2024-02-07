https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/blinken-urges-israel-to-expedite-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-strengthen-deconfliction-1116652763.html
Blinken Urges Israel to Expedite Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Strengthen Deconfliction

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel should expedite the flow of humanitarian assistance from Jordan to the Gaza Strip while emphasizing the need to strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with humanitarian providers.
"Israel should expedite the flow humanitarian assistance from Jordan, it should strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with the humanitarian providers," Blinken said during a press briefing.Nevertheless, the official claimed that clear non-starters exist in Hamas' response to the proposed hostages deal but the United States will continue in its efforts to reach an agreement.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel should expedite the flow of humanitarian assistance from Jordan to the Gaza Strip while emphasizing the need to strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with humanitarian providers.
"Israel should expedite the flow humanitarian assistance from Jordan, it should strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with the humanitarian providers," Blinken said during a press briefing.
Nevertheless, the official claimed that clear non-starters exist in Hamas' response to the proposed hostages deal but the United States
will continue in its efforts to reach an agreement.
"What I can tell you about these discussions is that while there are some clear non-starters in minister's response, we do think it creates space for agreement to be reached. And we will work at that relentlessly until we get there, " Blinken said during a press briefing.