Blinken Urges Israel to Expedite Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Strengthen Deconfliction

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel should expedite the flow of humanitarian assistance from Jordan to the Gaza Strip while emphasizing the need to strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with humanitarian providers.

"Israel should expedite the flow humanitarian assistance from Jordan, it should strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with the humanitarian providers," Blinken said during a press briefing.Nevertheless, the official claimed that clear non-starters exist in Hamas' response to the proposed hostages deal but the United States will continue in its efforts to reach an agreement.

