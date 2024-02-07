International
Blinken Urges Israel to Expedite Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Strengthen Deconfliction
Blinken Urges Israel to Expedite Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Strengthen Deconfliction
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel should expedite the flow of humanitarian assistance from Jordan to the Gaza Strip while emphasizing the need to strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with humanitarian providers.
"Israel should expedite the flow humanitarian assistance from Jordan, it should strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with the humanitarian providers," Blinken said during a press briefing.Nevertheless, the official claimed that clear non-starters exist in Hamas' response to the proposed hostages deal but the United States will continue in its efforts to reach an agreement.
Blinken Urges Israel to Expedite Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Strengthen Deconfliction

21:54 GMT 07.02.2024
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a signing ceremony for the US-Australia Technology Safeguards Agreement at the State Department in Washington, DC, October 26, 2023
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a signing ceremony for the US-Australia Technology Safeguards Agreement at the State Department in Washington, DC, October 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel should expedite the flow of humanitarian assistance from Jordan to the Gaza Strip while emphasizing the need to strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with humanitarian providers.
"Israel should expedite the flow humanitarian assistance from Jordan, it should strengthen deconfliction and improve coordination with the humanitarian providers," Blinken said during a press briefing.
Nevertheless, the official claimed that clear non-starters exist in Hamas' response to the proposed hostages deal but the United States will continue in its efforts to reach an agreement.

"What I can tell you about these discussions is that while there are some clear non-starters in minister's response, we do think it creates space for agreement to be reached. And we will work at that relentlessly until we get there, " Blinken said during a press briefing.

World
World
Yielding to Hamas' Demands Will Not Lead to Release of Hostages - Netanyahu
20:51 GMT
