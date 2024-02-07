https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/yielding-to-hamas-demands-will-not-lead-to-release-of-hostages---netanyahu-1116651734.html

Yielding to Hamas' Demands Will Not Lead to Release of Hostages - Netanyahu

Yielding to Hamas' Demands Will Not Lead to Release of Hostages - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected on Wednesday Hamas' proposals for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of the hostages, saying only military actions could help bring the captives home.

2024-02-07T20:51+0000

2024-02-07T20:51+0000

2024-02-07T20:51+0000

palestine-israel conflict

world

israel

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

hamas

genocide

humanitarian catastrophe

hostages

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee658cf5eb68c38e759e20ad789c7e85.jpg

"Giving in to Hamas' outrageous demands will not only fail to bring about the release of the hostages, but will lead to another massacre and a disaster for Israel," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by Israeli news portal Ynet. The prime minister added that, during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he had announced Israel's intention to achieve the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu's remarks come amid continued negotiations on a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The release of hostages still held in Gaza has become one of the key issues in social and political debate in Israel in recent months. Mass demonstrations in support of the hostages' families have been held regularly across the country, with protesters demanding that the Israeli government find a way to release the captives at all costs. In late January, the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar representatives agreed in Paris on the basics of the new step-by-step deal to release hostages in Gaza. Final agreements have not yet been reached, since Israel considers Hamas' demand to stop the hostilities and withdraw troops from Gaza unacceptable. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,700 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/hamas-3-stage-truce-plan-hanging-in-balance-because-of-israel-1116648596.html

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths