Former Hunter Biden Associate Tony Bobulinski to Testify in Impeachment Probe - Reports

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is slated to testify next week in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, Fox News reported on Wednesday.
2024-02-07
2024-02-07T18:58+0000
2024-02-07T18:58+0000
Bobulinski worked with Hunter Biden to create SinoHawk Holdings with the Chinese energy company CEFC in 2017, when he met Joe Biden. The current US president has repeatedly denied any involvement in his son's business endeavors. Despite Biden's claims, text messages quoted in the report reveal that Joe Biden met with Bobulinski after his term as US vice president ended. The messages, which date back to May 2017, detail meeting arrangements between Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as the latter's brother Jim Biden with Bobulinski. US House lawmakers are investigating Biden and his family for alleged criminal activity, including various financial crimes and corruption. The House probe is intended to help determine whether further impeachment proceedings against Biden are warranted. Bobulinski's appearance is expected to take place next week on February 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET and is expected to take eight hours, sources familiar with the matter told Fox in the report.
