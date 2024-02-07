International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/former-hunter-biden-associate-tony-bobulinski-to-testify-in-impeachment-probe---reports-1116650350.html
Former Hunter Biden Associate Tony Bobulinski to Testify in Impeachment Probe - Reports
Former Hunter Biden Associate Tony Bobulinski to Testify in Impeachment Probe - Reports
Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is slated to testify next week in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, Fox News reported on Wednesday.
2024-02-07T18:58+0000
2024-02-07T18:58+0000
americas
us
joe biden
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d489ecfcb65305c774eb71d66242465d.jpg
Bobulinski worked with Hunter Biden to create SinoHawk Holdings with the Chinese energy company CEFC in 2017, when he met Joe Biden. The current US president has repeatedly denied any involvement in his son's business endeavors. Despite Biden's claims, text messages quoted in the report reveal that Joe Biden met with Bobulinski after his term as US vice president ended. The messages, which date back to May 2017, detail meeting arrangements between Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as the latter's brother Jim Biden with Bobulinski. US House lawmakers are investigating Biden and his family for alleged criminal activity, including various financial crimes and corruption. The House probe is intended to help determine whether further impeachment proceedings against Biden are warranted. Bobulinski's appearance is expected to take place next week on February 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET and is expected to take eight hours, sources familiar with the matter told Fox in the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/six-reasons-revealed-why-house-panel-spearheading-impeachment-against-biden--1115657011.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc45584d389d1d03c38520db932d6696.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden, tony bobulinski, house of representatives, joe biden impeachment, hunter biden probe, biden family
hunter biden, tony bobulinski, house of representatives, joe biden impeachment, hunter biden probe, biden family

Former Hunter Biden Associate Tony Bobulinski to Testify in Impeachment Probe - Reports

18:58 GMT 07.02.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikHunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is slated to testify next week in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, Fox News reported on Wednesday.
Bobulinski worked with Hunter Biden to create SinoHawk Holdings with the Chinese energy company CEFC in 2017, when he met Joe Biden. The current US president has repeatedly denied any involvement in his son's business endeavors.
Despite Biden's claims, text messages quoted in the report reveal that Joe Biden met with Bobulinski after his term as US vice president ended.
US President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
Americas
Six Reasons Revealed Why House Panel Spearheading Impeachment Against Biden
18 December 2023, 12:33 GMT
The messages, which date back to May 2017, detail meeting arrangements between Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as the latter's brother Jim Biden with Bobulinski.
US House lawmakers are investigating Biden and his family for alleged criminal activity, including various financial crimes and corruption. The House probe is intended to help determine whether further impeachment proceedings against Biden are warranted.
Bobulinski's appearance is expected to take place next week on February 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET and is expected to take eight hours, sources familiar with the matter told Fox in the report.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала