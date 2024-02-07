https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/houthis-fire-6-missiles-with-one-slightly-damaging-greek-vessel-in-gulf-of-aden--centcom-1116634883.html
The Houthis fired six missiles toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, with one of the missiles slightly damaging a Greek-owned vessel, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"On Feb. 6, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Arabian Standard Time) [22:45 GMT on Monday to 13:30 GMT on Tuesday] Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Three of the ASBMs were attempting to hit MV [merchant vessel] Star Nasia, a Marshall Island-flagged, Greek owned-and-operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden. At approximately 3:20 a.m., MV Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries," CENTCOM said on X (formerly Twitter). The second missile aiming at MV Star Nasia fell into the water, and the third was shot down by a US destroyer, the command said, adding that the Greek vessel remained seaworthy and continued toward its destination. Yemen's Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until that country halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce a multinational operation to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. US and United Kingdom forces later launched multiple strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Houthis fired six missiles toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, with one of the missiles slightly damaging a Greek-owned vessel, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"On Feb. 6, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Arabian Standard Time) [22:45 GMT on Monday to 13:30 GMT on Tuesday] Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Three of the ASBMs were attempting to hit MV [merchant vessel
] Star Nasia, a Marshall Island-flagged, Greek owned-and-operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden. At approximately 3:20 a.m., MV Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries," CENTCOM said on X (formerly Twitter).
The second missile aiming at MV Star Nasia fell into the water, and the third was shot down by a US destroyer, the command said, adding that the Greek vessel remained seaworthy and continued toward its destination.
"The remaining three ASBMs were likely targeting MV Morning Tide, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship operating in the Southern Red Sea. The three missiles impacted the water near the ship without effect. MV Morning Tide is continuing its journey and is reporting no injuries or damage," CENTCOM said.
Yemen's Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel
until that country halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce a multinational operation to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. US and United Kingdom forces later launched multiple strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.