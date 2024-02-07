https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/over-30-hostages-held-by-hamas-in-gaza-confirmed-dead---idf-1116633353.html
Over 30 Hostages Held by Hamas in Gaza Confirmed Dead - IDF
Thirty-one of the remaining hostages held by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been pronounced dead, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
Israel previously estimated that 136 hostages remained in captivity in Gaza after 110 were released during a November truce. Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that at least 32 Hamas hostages remaining in Gaza were dead, citing an internal military assessment. Twenty others are also believed to have been killed, four unnamed officials were quoted as saying. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,500 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thirty-one of the remaining hostages held by Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been pronounced dead, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
Israel previously estimated that 136 hostages remained in captivity in Gaza after 110 were released during a November truce.
"The IDF is accompanying the families of the hostages during these complex and difficult days, and our representatives provide the families with all the verified information about their loved ones. With this, we have notified thirty-one families that their loved ones who are hostages are no longer alive and we have confirmed their deaths. To the rest of the families, we have provided all the verified information available to us about their fate and condition," Hagari told a briefing on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that at least 32 Hamas hostages remaining in Gaza were dead, citing an internal military assessment. Twenty others are also believed to have been killed, four unnamed officials were quoted as saying.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza
and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave
with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,500 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1
.