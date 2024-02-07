https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/ukrainian-parliament-adopts-bill-on-toughening-mobilization-in-first-reading---lawmaker-1116641599.html

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Toughening Mobilization in First Reading - Lawmaker

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Toughening Mobilization in First Reading - Lawmaker

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday adopted in the first reading a bill on toughening of mobilization, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said

2024-02-07T12:13+0000

2024-02-07T12:13+0000

2024-02-07T12:13+0000

world

ukraine

defense ministry

volodymyr zelensky

kiev

rada

verkhovna rada

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114390850_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_554613b8b2725b3f0ed7768ea7246c55.jpg

"The Rada has adopted as a basis of a government bill on mobilization. 243 votes in support," Goncharenko said on Telegram.Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on January 30 that a new draft law setting out "transparent rules for the mobilization process, as well as necessary regulation of the rights of servicemen and conscripts," was sent to the country's parliament.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/kievs-bill-on-mobilization-throwing-more-ukrainians-into-meat-grinder--1116537509.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine