https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/ukrainian-parliament-adopts-bill-on-toughening-mobilization-in-first-reading---lawmaker-1116641599.html
Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Toughening Mobilization in First Reading - Lawmaker
Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Toughening Mobilization in First Reading - Lawmaker
Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday adopted in the first reading a bill on toughening of mobilization, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said
2024-02-07T12:13+0000
2024-02-07T12:13+0000
2024-02-07T12:13+0000
world
ukraine
defense ministry
volodymyr zelensky
kiev
rada
verkhovna rada
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114390850_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_554613b8b2725b3f0ed7768ea7246c55.jpg
"The Rada has adopted as a basis of a government bill on mobilization. 243 votes in support," Goncharenko said on Telegram.Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on January 30 that a new draft law setting out "transparent rules for the mobilization process, as well as necessary regulation of the rights of servicemen and conscripts," was sent to the country's parliament.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/kievs-bill-on-mobilization-throwing-more-ukrainians-into-meat-grinder--1116537509.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114390850_348:0:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dfeae1f0daa4f066f066e9c52b87f14a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Bill on Toughening Mobilization in First Reading - Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday adopted in the first reading a bill on toughening of mobilization, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said.
"The Rada has adopted as a basis of a government bill on mobilization. 243 votes in support," Goncharenko said on Telegram.
Volodymyr Zelensky said in December 2023 that he had been approached by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a request to recruit an additional 450,000-500,000 men for the army. The government submitted a draft law on mobilization to parliament. The minimum age for mobilization was lowered from 27 to 25 years. The bill caused outrage in the country and was sent back for revision.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on January 30 that a new draft law setting out "transparent rules for the mobilization process, as well as necessary regulation of the rights of servicemen and conscripts
," was sent to the country's parliament.