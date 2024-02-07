International
US House Rejects $17.6Bln Standalone Israel Aid Bill After Biden Veto Threat
US House Rejects $17.6Bln Standalone Israel Aid Bill After Biden Veto Threat
The US House of Representatives rejected a $17.6 billion standalone Israel aid bill following a veto threat from President Joe Biden.
House lawmakers rejected the bill on Tuesday in a vote of 250-180 under suspension of the rules, which requires two-thirds support for passage. On Monday, the White House Office of Management and Budget said that Biden would veto the bill if it were to pass the US Senate and make its way to his desk. The US Senate is set to hold votes on a supplemental aid package with both Israel and Ukraine aid later this week, although Senate leadership has expressed a lack of confidence in the bill.
US House Rejects $17.6Bln Standalone Israel Aid Bill After Biden Veto Threat

00:13 GMT 07.02.2024
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives rejected a $17.6 billion standalone Israel aid bill following a veto threat from President Joe Biden.
House lawmakers rejected the bill on Tuesday in a vote of 250-180 under suspension of the rules, which requires two-thirds support for passage.

“House Republicans are bringing forward a measure that provides necessary funds for Israel, as well as funds for the US military in the region who have been targeted since the October 7th attacks,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

On Monday, the White House Office of Management and Budget said that Biden would veto the bill if it were to pass the US Senate and make its way to his desk. The US Senate is set to hold votes on a supplemental aid package with both Israel and Ukraine aid later this week, although Senate leadership has expressed a lack of confidence in the bill.
