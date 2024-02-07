https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-house-rejects-176bln-standalone-israel-aid-bill-after-biden-veto-threat-1116632273.html

US House Rejects $17.6Bln Standalone Israel Aid Bill After Biden Veto Threat

The US House of Representatives rejected a $17.6 billion standalone Israel aid bill following a veto threat from President Joe Biden.

House lawmakers rejected the bill on Tuesday in a vote of 250-180 under suspension of the rules, which requires two-thirds support for passage. On Monday, the White House Office of Management and Budget said that Biden would veto the bill if it were to pass the US Senate and make its way to his desk. The US Senate is set to hold votes on a supplemental aid package with both Israel and Ukraine aid later this week, although Senate leadership has expressed a lack of confidence in the bill.

