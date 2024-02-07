International
US House Rejects Resolution to Impeach Mayorkas for Failing to Secure Country's Borders
The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for allegedly failing to secure the United States’ borders by refusing to enforce federal immigration laws.
House lawmakers rejected a resolution on Tuesday to bring articles of impeachment against Mayorkas for willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law, in a vote of 214 in favor and 216 opposed. The impeachment effort comes amid an increase in illegal immigration at the US southern border under the Biden administration. US Senate negotiators released a supplemental funding bill that attached Ukraine and Israel aid to immigration reforms on Sunday; however, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the House of Representatives.
US House Rejects Resolution to Impeach Mayorkas for Failing to Secure Country's Borders

00:23 GMT 07.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEBUS Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas attends a meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access to mark the 51st anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 22, 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for allegedly failing to secure the United States’ borders by refusing to enforce federal immigration laws.
House lawmakers rejected a resolution on Tuesday to bring articles of impeachment against Mayorkas for willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law, in a vote of 214 in favor and 216 opposed.

"As the Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas has one core obligation: To protect our homeland. Unfortunately, throughout his tenure, Secretary Mayorkas has failed miserably at his job of keeping our country safe and our border secure," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution.

The impeachment effort comes amid an increase in illegal immigration at the US southern border under the Biden administration. US Senate negotiators released a supplemental funding bill that attached Ukraine and Israel aid to immigration reforms on Sunday; however, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the House of Representatives.
