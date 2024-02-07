https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-house-rejects-resolution-to-impeach-mayorkas-for-failing-to-secure-countrys-borders-1116632134.html

US House Rejects Resolution to Impeach Mayorkas for Failing to Secure Country's Borders

The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for allegedly failing to secure the United States’ borders by refusing to enforce federal immigration laws.

House lawmakers rejected a resolution on Tuesday to bring articles of impeachment against Mayorkas for willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law, in a vote of 214 in favor and 216 opposed. The impeachment effort comes amid an increase in illegal immigration at the US southern border under the Biden administration. US Senate negotiators released a supplemental funding bill that attached Ukraine and Israel aid to immigration reforms on Sunday; however, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the bill would be "dead on arrival" in the House of Representatives.

