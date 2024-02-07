https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-uk-strikes-hit-yemens-hudaydah-province---local-source-1116654379.html
US, UK Strikes Hit Yemen’s Hudaydah Province - Local Source
"US and UK fighter jets carried out two raids on the Ras Isa district in the As-Salif area in the north of the coastal province of Hudaydah on the Red Sea," the source said.In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the launch of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
23:06 GMT 07.02.2024 (Updated: 23:07 GMT 07.02.2024)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom on Wednesday launched two new strikes targeting north of Yemen’s Hudaydah province, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik.
"US and UK fighter jets carried out two raids on the Ras Isa district in the As-Salif area in the north of the coastal province of Hudaydah on the Red Sea
," the source said.
In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the launch of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.