Why Do Some EU Countries Still Use National Currencies and Not Euro?

In early January, Czech President Petr Pavel announced imminent “concrete” steps towards adopting the euro as his country's new national currency to replace the koruna.

The Czech government plans to prepare assessments of legislative issues to enable the country to enter the pre-euro exchange rate mechanism, known as ERM-2, by October 2024, Prime Minister Petr Fiala has tweeted.The remarks came as four of the five ruling parties remain in favor of joining the Eurozone, while Fiala’s Civic Democrats, the dominant coalition member, opposes the move. The party demands that the government won’t take any steps toward the switch during its term that expires in 2025.The Czech Republic committed to introducing the single currency when it joined the EU in 2004, but according to a recent survey, 63% of the population are against the move.EU Countries That Don't Use Euro Apart from the Czech Republic, six other EU members continue to use their national currencies rather than the euro:Inflation on IncreaseAnnual inflation in 20 Eurozone countries, meanwhile, increased to 2.9% in December, up from 2.4% in November, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said in a statement last month.In December, food, alcohol and tobacco were the biggest contributors to eurozone inflation, followed by services, non-energy industrial goods and energy.The highest annual inflation rate was recorded in Slovakia with 6.6%, while the lowest rates were reported in Belgium and Italy with 0.5% each, according to the statement.

