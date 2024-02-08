https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/tucker-carlson-threatened-with-death-sanctions-for-putin-interview-1116656293.html

Tucker Carlson Threatened with Death, Sanctions for Putin Interview

News spread Wednesday that US journalist Tucker Carlson has been added to a Ukrainian government-affiliated “kill list” as the reporter prepares to release an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

News spread Wednesday that US journalist Tucker Carlson has been added to a Ukrainian “kill list” as the reporter prepares to release an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.The disturbing development was noted by users on social media, who shared screenshots of the entry for Carlson on the Mirotvorets webpage. The controversial site compiles the personal information of journalists and other prominent figures who are deemed to be “enemies of Ukraine.”Users pointed out that Carlson’s entry has existed on the site for some time, but news of Carlson’s interview brought renewed attention to the fact that figures associated with the Kiev regime have apparently been monitoring the journalist for over a year.Western corporate media often dismisses the significance of the Mirotvorets page, but the site is operated by figures with close connections to Ukrainian lawmakers. Journalists Vladlen Tatarsky and Darya Dugina were killed under mysterious circumstances after appearing on the “Peace Maker” section of the website.More recently, the author Gonzalo Lira died in a Ukrainian prison where he was being held after engaging in prominent public criticism of the Kiev regime. The incident garnered minimal comment from the Biden administration, even though Lira was an American citizen.It also emerged Wednesday that Carlson may be subject to Western sanctions for conducting the interview with President Putin.Reporting in US media, based on interviews with current and former members of the European Parliament, confirmed that Carlson could be legally punished for his act of journalism. Former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, now a member of the European Parliament, described Carlson as “a mouthpiece” for Putin and former US President Donald Trump.Former EU parliament member Luis Garicano agreed with Verhofstadt’s assessment. “He is no longer a newsman, but a propagandist for the most heinous regime on European soil and the one which is most dangerous to our peace and security,” said Garicano.Carlson’s interview with President Putin is set to be released Thursday. Stay with Sputnik for breaking news on this story as it develops.

