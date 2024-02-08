https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/contacts-between-russian-intel-and-cia-planned-date-not-set-yet-1116672026.html

Contacts Between Russian Intel and CIA Planned, Date Not Set Yet

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday that he plans to hold contacts with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, but did not specify when

“The contacts [with the CIA chief] will take place,” Naryshkin told reporters.The SVR head did not specify the possible date of the contacts, adding that this information will be announced later.

