Contacts Between Russian Intel and CIA Planned, Date Not Set Yet
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday that he plans to hold contacts with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, but did not specify when
“The contacts [with the CIA chief] will take place,” Naryshkin told reporters.The SVR head did not specify the possible date of the contacts, adding that this information will be announced later.
“The contacts [with the CIA chief] will take place,” Naryshkin told reporters.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service consists of several special agencies (foreign intelligence bodies) and is a vital part of Russia's security system aimed to protect the Russian society from external threats. Its activity is overseen by the President of the Russian Federation.