International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/contacts-between-russian-intel-and-cia-planned-date-not-set-yet-1116672026.html
Contacts Between Russian Intel and CIA Planned, Date Not Set Yet
Contacts Between Russian Intel and CIA Planned, Date Not Set Yet
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday that he plans to hold contacts with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, but did not specify when
2024-02-08T17:48+0000
2024-02-08T17:48+0000
world
sergei naryshkin
russia
russian federation
svr
cia
intelligence
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106139/49/1061394917_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_dcf9b4b593463062e1d5b28bde048b2f.jpg
“The contacts [with the CIA chief] will take place,” Naryshkin told reporters.The SVR head did not specify the possible date of the contacts, adding that this information will be announced later.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/dialogue-with-cia-useful-can-prevent-dangerous-events---russian-foreign-intel-service-head-1116400392.html
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106139/49/1061394917_258:0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b983350b7e0fc583aa54855e18a081f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian intelligence, russian intelligence working with us security, russian intelligence and cia, is russian intelligence working with cia
russian intelligence, russian intelligence working with us security, russian intelligence and cia, is russian intelligence working with cia

Contacts Between Russian Intel and CIA Planned, Date Not Set Yet

17:48 GMT 08.02.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankForeign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin
Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2024
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Thursday that he plans to hold contacts with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns, but did not specify when.
“The contacts [with the CIA chief] will take place,” Naryshkin told reporters.
The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2024
World
Dialogue With CIA Useful, Can Prevent Dangerous Events - Russian Foreign Intel Service Head
26 January, 09:26 GMT
The SVR head did not specify the possible date of the contacts, adding that this information will be announced later.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service consists of several special agencies (foreign intelligence bodies) and is a vital part of Russia's security system aimed to protect the Russian society from external threats. Its activity is overseen by the President of the Russian Federation.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала