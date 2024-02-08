https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/iraqi-militias-vow-steadfast-holy-war-against-us-occupation-after-commanders-killing-1116665114.html

Iraqi Militias Vow ‘Steadfast’ Holy War Against US Occupation After Commander’s Killing

The US military carried out a drone strike in Baghdad Wednesday targeting the leader of a key Iraqi government-allied militia which Washington has blamed for a string of attacks on American forces across the region in recent months. Iraqi and Syrian diplomats have taken their case to the UN to slam the US for violating their sovereignty.

The leader of the Kata’ib Hezbollah movement has vowed to “remain steadfast” in the militia’s holy war against US forces in the region in the wake of Wednesday’s drone attack targeting one of its top commanders.Al-Saadi, a militia commander in charge of Kata’ib Hezbollah’s anti-US and anti-terrorist operations in Syria, was killed in a US strike in Baghdad after his vehicle was struck by a drone. Two other unnamed militia officials were also killed in the attack.CENTCOM, the United States combatant command responsible for American military operations in the Middle East and Central Asia, claimed the strike killed a commander “responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region.”Iraqi officials, already in the middle of talks aimed at ending the US-led mission in their country and expelling US forces, slammed the attack on al-Saadi as a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty, with a government spokesman saying the aggression “undermines all agreements between Iraq and the US.”Kata’ib Hezbollah, not to be confused with Lebanon’s Hezbollah political and militant movement, is an Iraqi militia group affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, the Iraqi government-allied militia movement which played a key role in defeating IS* and Western-sponsored terrorists in Syria. The militia has become a central force in the ‘Islamic Resistance in Iraq’ – a movement calling for the complete expulsion of all US forces from Iraq and Syria.The Islamic Resistance began ramping up attacks against US occupation bases in Syria and facilities in Iraq in mid-October, in response to Washington’s full-throated support for Israel in its war in Gaza. In late January, after a militia attack struck a US military outpost in Jordan, just across the border from an illegal US base in southern Syria, killing three US troops and injuring 47 others, the US launched mass strikes against so-called “Iran-backed” forces across the region.US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby backtracked Tuesday for lying to the press days earlier with the claim that Washington had notified Baghdad ahead of last week’s strikes. “Turns out that information was incorrect and I certainly regret the error and I hope that you’ll understand there was no ill intent behind it, no deliberate intent to deceive or to be wrong,” Kirby said.Rebel Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the Biden administration’s Iraq and Syria attacks last week, taking to X to suggest that Americans are “sick of all of our problems at home being completely ignored by our government [while] we will go bomb the goat herders and foreign terrorists overseas.”* IS, also known as ISIS, ISIL and Daesh, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

