Multipolarity Creates Opportunities for Justice, Balance in Global Relations - UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that we no longer live in a bipolar world dominated by two superpowers, but rather a multipolar world which creates better opportunities for justice

“We are no longer in a world of two superpowers or in a unipolar world. Multipolarity creates opportunities for justice and balance in global relations,” Guterres said in a press briefing at the UN. However, the absence of inclusive and effective mechanisms to govern the multipolar world, the risks are multiplied, he added. Guterres’ press conference follows his briefing on his priorities for 2024 to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. The United Nations is also focusing much of its attention on the current crisis in the Gaza Strip, with many of its agencies trying to elevate the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave as a result of the Israeli blockade and military operations. More than 27,700 Palestinians have been killed and some 70,000 others have been wounded since October 7.

