https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/multipolarity-creates-opportunities-for-justice-balance-in-global-relations---un-chief-1116673711.html
Multipolarity Creates Opportunities for Justice, Balance in Global Relations - UN Chief
Multipolarity Creates Opportunities for Justice, Balance in Global Relations - UN Chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that we no longer live in a bipolar world dominated by two superpowers, but rather a multipolar world which creates better opportunities for justice
2024-02-08T18:15+0000
2024-02-08T18:15+0000
2024-02-08T18:15+0000
world
antonio guterres
palestinians
israel
palestine
the united nations (un)
un general assembly
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112670873_0:205:3071:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ad48ccb4354b983ef171af0fad0f06.jpg
“We are no longer in a world of two superpowers or in a unipolar world. Multipolarity creates opportunities for justice and balance in global relations,” Guterres said in a press briefing at the UN. However, the absence of inclusive and effective mechanisms to govern the multipolar world, the risks are multiplied, he added. Guterres’ press conference follows his briefing on his priorities for 2024 to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. The United Nations is also focusing much of its attention on the current crisis in the Gaza Strip, with many of its agencies trying to elevate the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave as a result of the Israeli blockade and military operations. More than 27,700 Palestinians have been killed and some 70,000 others have been wounded since October 7.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/un-chief-unsc-dysfunction-is-deepening-world-needs-mechanisms-as-in-cold-war-1116646945.html
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112670873_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65b4d15c68ebddb8a142d1435968e504.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
Multipolarity Creates Opportunities for Justice, Balance in Global Relations - UN Chief
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that we no longer live in a bipolar world dominated by two superpowers, but rather a multipolar world which creates better opportunities for justice.
“We are no longer in a world of two superpowers or in a unipolar world. Multipolarity creates opportunities for justice and balance in global relations,” Guterres said in a press briefing at the UN.
However, the absence of inclusive and effective mechanisms to govern the multipolar world, the risks are multiplied, he added.
Guterres’ press conference follows his briefing
on his priorities for 2024 to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.
The United Nations is now preoccupied with its internal case over Israeli accusations that staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) participated in Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, Guterres said.
The United Nations is also focusing much of its attention on the current crisis in the Gaza Strip
, with many of its agencies trying to elevate the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave as a result of the Israeli blockade and military operations. More than 27,700 Palestinians have been killed
and some 70,000 others have been wounded
since October 7.