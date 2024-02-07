https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/un-chief-unsc-dysfunction-is-deepening-world-needs-mechanisms-as-in-cold-war-1116646945.html

UN Chief: UNSC Dysfunction is Deepening, World Needs Mechanisms as in Cold War

UN Chief: UNSC Dysfunction is Deepening, World Needs Mechanisms as in Cold War

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the deepening dysfunction within the UN Security Council is more dangerous because the world lacks the mechanisms to manage conflict that existed during the Cold War

2024-02-07T16:14+0000

2024-02-07T16:14+0000

2024-02-07T16:23+0000

world

antonio guterres

palestinians

israel

general assembly

the united nations (un)

un security council (unsc)

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai

israeli defense forces (idf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113671597_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d48725d32cc7a14b37406ab79f1eea41.jpg

Deep Rift Within the UNSCAddressing the UN General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres drew attention to a concerning and tangible division within the UNSC. No African Representation is UnacceptableGuterres also touched upon the fact that, despite any social and economic progress made, no African nation is represented at the UNSC to this day.“First and foremost, the United Nations Security Council must be able to take decisions and implement them. And it must become more representative. It is totally unacceptable that the African continent is still waiting for a permanent seat,” he noted.AI Ought to Remain Under Human ControlThe secretary-general briefly commented on the rising threats coming from rapidly developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies."Artificial Intelligence must not replace human agency. It was created by humans and must always be under human control," he emphasized. Concerns Over Israel's Intentions Regarding RafahLastly, he expressed deep concerns about the possible tragic outcomes coming from Israel's potential military plans to focus on Rafah.“Such an action would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/russia-calls-for-un-security-council-to-address-ukraines-killing-of-civilians-1116626030.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/imf-warns-that-ai-could-impact-jobs-worldwide-worsen-inequality-and-social-unrest-1116187974.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united nations secretary general latest statements, antonio guterres in un, antonio guterres latest statements, antonio guterres on gaza, antonio guterres on israel, antonio guterres on palestine, antonio guterres on africa, antonio guterres on security council, who's in the unsc