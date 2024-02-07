https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/un-chief-unsc-dysfunction-is-deepening-world-needs-mechanisms-as-in-cold-war-1116646945.html
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the deepening dysfunction within the UN Security Council is more dangerous because the world lacks the mechanisms to manage conflict that existed during the Cold War
16:14 GMT 07.02.2024 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 07.02.2024)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the deepening dysfunction within the UN Security Council (UNSC) is more dangerous because the world lacks the mechanisms to manage conflict that existed during the Cold War.
Deep Rift Within the UNSC
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres drew attention to a concerning and tangible division within the UNSC
.
“Today’s dysfunction is deeper and more dangerous. During the Cold War, well-established mechanisms helped manage superpower relations. In today’s multipolar world, such mechanisms are missing. Our world has entered an age of chaos,” Guterres said.
No African Representation is Unacceptable
Guterres also touched upon the fact that, despite any social and economic progress made, no African nation is represented at the UNSC to this day.
“First and foremost, the United Nations Security Council must be able to take decisions and implement them. And it must become more representative. It is totally unacceptable that the African continent is still waiting for a permanent seat,” he noted.
AI Ought to Remain Under Human Control
The secretary-general briefly commented on the rising threats coming from rapidly developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.
"Artificial Intelligence must not replace human agency. It was created by humans and must always be under human control," he emphasized.
"But AI is already creating risks around disinformation, privacy, and bias. Technology must reduce inequalities, not reproduce them – or pit people against each other. AI will affect all of humankind, so we need a universal approach," Guterres added.
Concerns Over Israel's Intentions Regarding Rafah
Lastly, he expressed deep concerns about the possible tragic outcomes coming from Israel's potential military plans to focus on Rafah
.
“I am especially alarmed by reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah – where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety,” Guterres told the General Assembly.
“Such an action would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”