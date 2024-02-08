https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/israels-destruction-of-buildings-in-gaza-along-border-equals-military-crime---un-human-rights-chief-1116669332.html

Israel's Destruction of Buildings in Gaza Along Border Equals Military Crime - UN Human Rights Chief

Israel's destruction of buildings in the Gaza Strip along the border equals military crimes, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday

"Extensive destruction of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly, amounts to a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a war crime," Turk said, commenting on the widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

