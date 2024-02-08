https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/israels-destruction-of-buildings-in-gaza-along-border-equals-military-crime---un-human-rights-chief-1116669332.html
Israel's Destruction of Buildings in Gaza Along Border Equals Military Crime - UN Human Rights Chief
Israel's destruction of buildings in the Gaza Strip along the border equals military crimes, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday
"Extensive destruction of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly, amounts to a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a war crime," Turk said, commenting on the widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
Israel's Destruction of Buildings in Gaza Along Border Equals Military Crime - UN Human Rights Chief
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Israel's destruction of buildings in the Gaza Strip along the border equals military crimes, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday.
"Extensive destruction of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly, amounts to a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and a war crime," Turk said, commenting on the widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce
and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip
. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages
are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza
.