Russia, China Must Cooperate Closely to Ensure Security, Oppose External Interference - Xi

Russia and China should cooperate closely to ensure security and resolutely oppose any external interference in internal affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"The countries should carry out close strategic cooperation in order to protect their state sovereignty, security and development interests, and resolutely resist interference by external forces in internal affairs," Xi said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as cited by the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Russia at the international multilateral level and advocate for inclusive economic globalization, Xi added. Xi and Putin agreed to continue close contacts in the new year. Russian-Chinese cooperation in all spheres reached fruitful results last year, Putin said.

