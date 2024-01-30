https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russian-vendors-sell-over-200000-worth-of-goods-at-chinas-first-made-in-russia-fair-1116497845.html

Russian Vendors Sell Over $200,000 Worth of Goods at China's First 'Made in Russia' Fair

Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of VEB.RF) has shared some exciting figures pertaining successful performance of Russian brands, displayed at the debut “Made in Russia” festival-fair that is currently taking place in the Chinese province of Liaoning.

Visitors to the “Made in Russia” fair have already purchased 19 million rubles (approx. $212,000) worth of products, REC said.In addition to the over-the-counter retail, Russian goods presented at the fair are also available online in 14 accredited national stores on eight Chinese marketplaces (Taobao, Tmall, Wechat, Douyin, JD, Kuaishou, Pinduoduo, 1919). Online sales reached 44.2 million rubles on the first day."These record numbers were achieved thanks to top Chinese streamers with a 45 million viewership outreach (including Renat, Zhenfu1986, Xiaoxionggaga666, Love5555 and others)! REC always engages influencers as 'Made in Russia' brand ambassadors to become part of the country’s promotion," REC added.The debut festival showcasing Russian goods under the “Made in Russia” brand is held from January 27 to February 4. The event seeks to increase broader recognition for Russian agricultural and industrial products, as well as their value and one-of-a-kind quality among Chinese consumers. There is a vibrant cultural program to go along with the fair that includes concerts and master classes in national folk crafts. The event coincides with the Russian-Chinese cross-cultural year.

