Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of VEB.RF) has shared some exciting figures pertaining successful performance of Russian brands, displayed at the debut "Made in Russia" festival-fair that is currently taking place in the Chinese province of Liaoning.
Visitors to the "Made in Russia" fair have already purchased 19 million rubles (approx. $212,000) worth of products, REC said.

"Russian retail sales on the opening day of the Chinese fair went well over 19 million rubles. Two towns in the Liaoning province are hosting it, Shenyang and Dalian," REC's statement reads.

In addition to the over-the-counter retail, Russian goods presented at the fair are also available online in 14 accredited national stores on eight Chinese marketplaces (Taobao, Tmall, Wechat, Douyin, JD, Kuaishou, Pinduoduo, 1919). Online sales reached 44.2 million rubles on the first day.

"These record numbers were achieved thanks to top Chinese streamers with a 45 million viewership outreach (including Renat, Zhenfu1986, Xiaoxionggaga666, Love5555 and others)! REC always engages influencers as 'Made in Russia' brand ambassadors to become part of the country's promotion," REC added.

The debut festival showcasing Russian goods under the "Made in Russia" brand is held from January 27 to February 4. The event seeks to increase broader recognition for Russian agricultural and industrial products, as well as their value and one-of-a-kind quality among Chinese consumers. There is a vibrant cultural program to go along with the fair that includes concerts and master classes in national folk crafts. The event coincides with the Russian-Chinese cross-cultural year.

150+ companies from 41 regions of the Russian Federation are represented at the fair with 1,500 items available, ranging from ice cream and seafood to grains and alcoholic drinks.
Russian Vendors Sell Over $200,000 Worth of Goods at China's First 'Made in Russia' Fair
Russian Export Center JSC (REC, part of VEB.RF) has shared some exciting figures about the successful performance of Russian brands displayed at the inaugural “Made in Russia” festival that is currently taking place in the Chinese province of Liaoning.
Visitors to the “Made in Russia” fair have already purchased 19 million rubles (approx. $212,000) worth of products, REC said.
“Russian retail sales on the opening day of the Chinese fair went well over 19 million rubles. Two towns in the Liaoning province are hosting it, Shenyang and Dalian,” REC's statement reads.
In addition to the over-the-counter retail, Russian goods presented at the fair
are also available online in 14 accredited national stores on eight Chinese marketplaces (Taobao, Tmall, Wechat, Douyin, JD, Kuaishou, Pinduoduo, 1919). Online sales reached 44.2 million rubles
on the first day.
"These record numbers were achieved thanks to top Chinese streamers with a 45 million viewership outreach (including Renat, Zhenfu1986, Xiaoxionggaga666, Love5555 and others)! REC always engages influencers as 'Made in Russia' brand ambassadors to become part of the country’s promotion," REC added.
The debut festival showcasing Russian goods under the “Made in Russia” brand
is held from January 27 to February 4. The event seeks to increase broader recognition for Russian agricultural and industrial products, as well as their value and one-of-a-kind quality among Chinese consumers.
There is a vibrant cultural program
to go along with the fair that includes concerts and master classes in national folk crafts. The event coincides with the Russian-Chinese cross-cultural year.
150+ companies from 41 regions of the Russian Federation are represented at the fair with 1,500 items available, ranging from ice cream and seafood to grains and alcoholic drinks.