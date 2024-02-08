https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russian-strike-hit-foreign-specialists-at-ukrainian-military-drone-factory-in-nikolayev-1116665548.html

Russian Strike Hit Foreign Specialists at Ukrainian Military Drone Factory in Nikolayev

During the special military operation, both sides of the conflict have increasingly relied on the use of drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), due to their versatility and effectiveness in various military operations. Drones are used for a variety of purposes, including reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and strikes.

Russian strikes on the night of February 8 in Nikolayev hit the Ekvator factory, where drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were being produced, Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolayev resistance movement, told Sputnik, citing data from his comrades in the city itself, who passed on relevant photo and video footage.According to him, Ekvator was struck with three Russian drones: the first one hit a workshop where Ukrainian UAVs were being produced, while the second hit the factory's dormitory building, where Ukrainian militants and foreign specialists who helped assemble and customize the drones were located.Lebedev noted that after the attack on the factory, residents of Nikolayev reported that the district was cordoned off by police.

