Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Take Down Ukrainian Strongholds
Troops of the Yug Battlegroup wiped out Ukrainian positions South of Donetsk, thus moving further through the special op area and taking up more favorable combat positions.
Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian military units deploy a Grad MLRS in order to smash enemy positions in the southern region of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the special op zone.Once the enemy target was identified, Russian soldiers took to their firing positions. The artillerymen then shelled the Ukrainian positions with a barrage of high-precision strikes from the self-propelled 122 mm multiple-rocket launcher.
Russia's Southern Group's MLRS "Grad" crews took out a Ukrainian tank near Donetsk
Russia's Southern Group's MLRS "Grad" crews took out a Ukrainian tank near Donetsk
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Take Down Ukrainian Strongholds

16:27 GMT 05.02.2024
Troops of the Yug Battlegroup wiped out Ukrainian positions South of Donetsk, thus moving further through the special op area and taking up more favorable combat positions.
Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian military units deploy a Grad MLRS in order to smash enemy positions in the southern region of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the special op zone.
Once the enemy target was identified, Russian soldiers took to their firing positions. The artillerymen then shelled the Ukrainian positions with a barrage of high-precision strikes from the self-propelled 122 mm multiple-rocket launcher.
Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces load the 2S5Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled gun for combat operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Krasny Liman direction in the zone of the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers in Donetsk in Past Day - MoD
12:27 GMT
