Watch Russian Grad MLRS Take Down Ukrainian Strongholds
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Take Down Ukrainian Strongholds
Troops of the Yug Battlegroup wiped out Ukrainian positions South of Donetsk, thus moving further through the special op area and taking up more favorable combat positions.
Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian military units deploy a Grad MLRS in order to smash enemy positions in the southern region of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the special op zone.Once the enemy target was identified, Russian soldiers took to their firing positions. The artillerymen then shelled the Ukrainian positions with a barrage of high-precision strikes from the self-propelled 122 mm multiple-rocket launcher.
