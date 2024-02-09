International
Over 80% of Russians Approve Putin's Job Performance - Poll
Over 80% of Russians Approve Putin's Job Performance - Poll
Eighty percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, and only 11% of the respondents said they do not, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.
Asked whether Putin was doing a good or bad job as president, 81% of respondents said his job performance was good, while 8% disagreed, the survey found. The poll was conducted from February 2-4 among 1,500 respondents from 104 cities in 53 Russian regions, and the margin of error did not exceed 3.6%.
Over 80% of Russians Approve Putin's Job Performance - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eighty percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, and only 11% of the respondents said they do not, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.
Asked whether Putin was doing a good or bad job as president, 81% of respondents said his job performance was good, while 8% disagreed, the survey found.
The poll was conducted from February 2-4 among 1,500 respondents from 104 cities in 53 Russian regions, and the margin of error did not exceed 3.6%.
