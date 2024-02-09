https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/over-80-of-russians-approve-putins-job-performance---poll-1116690386.html
Over 80% of Russians Approve Putin's Job Performance - Poll
Over 80% of Russians Approve Putin's Job Performance - Poll
Eighty percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, and only 11% of the respondents said they do not, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.
2024-02-09T09:56+0000
2024-02-09T09:56+0000
2024-02-09T09:56+0000
russia
public opinion foundation (fom)
vladimir putin
russia
poll
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/13/1115686303_0:0:3057:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_72505cca4e1a724ae0bb2d372345b0f3.jpg
Asked whether Putin was doing a good or bad job as president, 81% of respondents said his job performance was good, while 8% disagreed, the survey found. The poll was conducted from February 2-4 among 1,500 respondents from 104 cities in 53 Russian regions, and the margin of error did not exceed 3.6%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/over-78-of-russians-trust-putin-77-approve-of-his-work--poll-1116129165.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/13/1115686303_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d29c07bd309285455348a8f41b90643b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russians trust president vladimir putin, vladimir putin
russians trust president vladimir putin, vladimir putin
Over 80% of Russians Approve Putin's Job Performance - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eighty percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, and only 11% of the respondents said they do not, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.
Asked whether Putin
was doing a good or bad job as president, 81% of respondents said his job performance was good, while 8% disagreed, the survey found.
The poll was conducted from February 2-4 among 1,500 respondents from 104 cities in 53 Russian regions, and the margin of error did not exceed 3.6%.