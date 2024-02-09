https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/putins-interview-may-help-stop-west-from-committing-suicide-1116684122.html

Putin's Interview May Help 'Stop West From Committing Suicide'

Putin's Interview May Help 'Stop West From Committing Suicide'

While it remains to be seen “how many millions of people” will watch Putin’s interview, Scott Ritter argued that it is “one of the most important interviews of the modern era” because it “has the ability to stop the West and Russia from going to war, to stop the West from committing suicide.”

Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin has gone viral almost immediately after being posted online on February 8, having been viewed over 50 million times on social media platform X alone mere hours after the upload.The interview in question turned out to be a “very much a tour de force” where Putin introduced American audience “to the nuances of Russian history” and “into the complexities of the Russian soul,” said former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.According to Ritter, during the course of the interview Putin, metaphorically speaking, “helped create a map” that can guide viewers “through the complexities of what makes Russia tick”While it remains to be seen “how many millions of people” will watch Putin’s interview, Ritter argued that it is “one of the most important interviews of the modern era” because it “has the ability to stop the West and Russia from going to war, to stop the West from committing suicide.”Though it appears unlikely that Carlson “understood Russia” when he set off to take this interview, he “knows that he was given a toolbox complete with tools, and now he has to go out and finish the job,” Ritter added.“There's a lot of work to be done, but even the most difficult journeys begin with the first step. And what Tucker Carlson did today in sitting down and presenting this interview with the Russian president Vladimir Putin to the American people, to the West, to the world, is that most important first step on a journey that can save humanity,” he surmised.

