Putin's Interview May Help 'Stop West From Committing Suicide'
05:50 GMT 09.02.2024 (Updated: 06:05 GMT 09.02.2024)
Famous American media personality and TV host Tucker Carlson made headlines this week as he made a surprise visit to Moscow for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin has gone viral almost immediately after being posted online on February 8, having been viewed over 50 million times on social media platform X alone mere hours after the upload.
The interview in question turned out to be a “very much a tour de force” where Putin introduced American audience “to the nuances of Russian history” and “into the complexities of the Russian soul,” said former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.
“This really isn't about the content, although there is some interesting information that came out. This is about the process. Tucker Carlson opened a door into modern day Russia, opened a door into the personality of Vladimir Putin, opened a door into the history of Russia, opened a door into the Russian soul,” he said.
According to Ritter, during the course of the interview Putin, metaphorically speaking, “helped create a map” that can guide viewers “through the complexities of what makes Russia tick”
While it remains to be seen “how many millions of people” will watch Putin’s interview, Ritter argued that it is “one of the most important interviews of the modern era” because it “has the ability to stop the West and Russia from going to war, to stop the West from committing suicide.”
“All of the answers to all of the problems that face Russia and the West today were laid out by the Russian president. There's no hidden agenda. There's no, you know, secret code that has to be known,” he explained. “You just have to know Russia. You have to understand what makes Russia tick. You have to understand the thinking behind the Russian president's decisions, the motives behind Russia. You have to understand Russia.”
Though it appears unlikely that Carlson “understood Russia” when he set off to take this interview, he “knows that he was given a toolbox complete with tools, and now he has to go out and finish the job,” Ritter added.
"The most important first step on a journey that can save humanity."
Analyst and former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter praised US journalist Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday, complimenting Carlson's professionalism and Putin's…
“There's a lot of work to be done, but even the most difficult journeys begin with the first step. And what Tucker Carlson did today in sitting down and presenting this interview with the Russian president Vladimir Putin to the American people, to the West, to the world, is that most important first step on a journey that can save humanity,” he surmised.