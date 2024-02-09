International
Qatar Understands Escalation in Gaza to Make LNG Supplies More Expensive
Qatar Understands Escalation in Gaza to Make LNG Supplies More Expensive
Qatar understands that the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip will increase the cost of the deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and imported goods to the local market, and therefore is making efforts to prevent it, Russian Ambassador to Doha Dmitry Dogadkin said in an interview with Sputnik.
As one of the largest suppliers of LNG to the world market, Qatar has a strong interest in security in the Middle East region, in particular in the security of global supply chains in the Red Sea, primarily off the coast of Yemen — in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, the diplomat said. "Doha understands that further escalation of the conflict in Gaza with the prospect of involving new countries and non-state actors in it will complicate and increase the cost of delivering Qatari LNG to end consumers, at least in Europe, which accounts for about 15% of the emirate’s gas exports, and this will also lead to higher prices for imported goods on the local market," Dogadkin said.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Qatar understands that the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip will increase the cost of the deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and imported goods to the local market, and therefore is making efforts to prevent it, Russian Ambassador to Doha Dmitry Dogadkin said in an interview with Sputnik.
As one of the largest suppliers of LNG to the world market, Qatar has a strong interest in security in the Middle East region, in particular in the security of global supply chains in the Red Sea, primarily off the coast of Yemen — in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, the diplomat said.
"Doha understands that further escalation of the conflict in Gaza with the prospect of involving new countries and non-state actors in it will complicate and increase the cost of delivering Qatari LNG to end consumers, at least in Europe, which accounts for about 15% of the emirate’s gas exports, and this will also lead to higher prices for imported goods on the local market," Dogadkin said.
