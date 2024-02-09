International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The sacking of Ukrainian military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny has left some Western media outlets scratching their heads about what good the move will do Kiev.
Mere days after rumors of his impending sacking appeared in media outlets and online, Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhny finally got the boot.Zaluzhny’s sacking has been largely regarded as a political move by his boss, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who frequently traded barbs with his top general during the past few months. Zelensky reportedly counts Zaluzhny among his potential political rivals.While it remains to be seen whether Zaluzhny’s replacement Oleksandr Syrsky can help turn the tide of the Ukrainian conflict — where Kiev’s forces have been suffering constant humiliations since the last year’s disastrous counteroffensive — The Guardian already suggested that Syrsky’s appointment “is not seen as a radical departure.”According to the newspaper, there does not seem to be any “alternative strategy” available to Kiev when the “central problem” of the Ukrainian leadership is securing the next tranche of US aid.Syrsky has also had his fair share of failures and black marks on his record, and is seen by his critics in Ukraine as an officer “more willing to tolerate higher casualties” among his troops, the newspaper notes.
Mere days after rumors of his impending sacking appeared in media outlets and online, Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhny finally got the boot.
Zaluzhny’s sacking has been largely regarded as a political move by his boss, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who frequently traded barbs with his top general during the past few months. Zelensky reportedly counts Zaluzhny among his potential political rivals.
While it remains to be seen whether Zaluzhny’s replacement Oleksandr Syrsky can help turn the tide of the Ukrainian conflict — where Kiev’s forces have been suffering constant humiliations since the last year’s disastrous counteroffensive — The Guardian already suggested that Syrsky’s appointment “is not seen as a radical departure.”
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zaluzhny Removed as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Replaced by Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky
Yesterday, 16:31 GMT
According to the newspaper, there does not seem to be any “alternative strategy” available to Kiev when the “central problem” of the Ukrainian leadership is securing the next tranche of US aid.
Syrsky has also had his fair share of failures and black marks on his record, and is seen by his critics in Ukraine as an officer “more willing to tolerate higher casualties” among his troops, the newspaper notes.
