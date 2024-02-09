https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/top-ukrainian-generals-replacement-may-not-help-kiev-win--british-media-1116698528.html
Top Ukrainian General's Replacement May Not Help Kiev Win — British Media
Top Ukrainian General's Replacement May Not Help Kiev Win — British Media
The sacking of Ukrainian military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny has left some Western media outlets scratching their heads about what good the move will do Kiev.
2024-02-09T15:27+0000
2024-02-09T15:27+0000
2024-02-09T15:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kiev
valery zaluzhny
replacement
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116375355_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_efa2e326e92ec1c0013d84c0a2ec0a72.jpg
Mere days after rumors of his impending sacking appeared in media outlets and online, Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhny finally got the boot.Zaluzhny’s sacking has been largely regarded as a political move by his boss, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who frequently traded barbs with his top general during the past few months. Zelensky reportedly counts Zaluzhny among his potential political rivals.While it remains to be seen whether Zaluzhny’s replacement Oleksandr Syrsky can help turn the tide of the Ukrainian conflict — where Kiev’s forces have been suffering constant humiliations since the last year’s disastrous counteroffensive — The Guardian already suggested that Syrsky’s appointment “is not seen as a radical departure.”According to the newspaper, there does not seem to be any “alternative strategy” available to Kiev when the “central problem” of the Ukrainian leadership is securing the next tranche of US aid.Syrsky has also had his fair share of failures and black marks on his record, and is seen by his critics in Ukraine as an officer “more willing to tolerate higher casualties” among his troops, the newspaper notes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/zaluzhny-removed-as-ukraines-commander-in-chief-1116671916.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116375355_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f3ebf1c01ba3554ee2f5e896deb8b67.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
valery zaluzhny resignation, ukraine commander in chief, syrsky ukraine
valery zaluzhny resignation, ukraine commander in chief, syrsky ukraine
Top Ukrainian General's Replacement May Not Help Kiev Win — British Media
The sacking of Ukrainian military commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny has left some Western media outlets scratching their heads about what good the move will do Kiev.
Mere days after rumors of his impending sacking
appeared in media outlets and online, Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhny finally got the boot.
Zaluzhny’s sacking has been largely regarded as a political move by his boss, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who frequently traded barbs with his top general during the past few months. Zelensky reportedly counts Zaluzhny among his potential political rivals.
While it remains to be seen whether Zaluzhny’s replacement Oleksandr Syrsky
can help turn the tide of the Ukrainian conflict — where Kiev’s forces have been suffering constant humiliations since the last year’s disastrous counteroffensive — The Guardian already suggested that Syrsky’s appointment “is not seen as a radical departure.”
According to the newspaper, there does not seem to be any “alternative strategy” available to Kiev when the “central problem” of the Ukrainian leadership is securing the next tranche of US aid.
Syrsky has also had his fair share of failures and black marks on his record, and is seen by his critics in Ukraine as an officer “more willing to tolerate higher casualties” among his troops, the newspaper notes.