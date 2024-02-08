https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/zaluzhny-removed-as-ukraines-commander-in-chief-1116671916.html

Zaluzhny Removed as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Replaced by Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny has left his post as the Ukraine's top general, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced."General Valery Zaluzhny had one of the most difficult tasks - to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Great War with Russia," Umerov wrote in a social media post Thursday evening. "But war does not remain the same. War changes and demands change. Battles of 2022, 2023 and 2024 are three different realities. 2024 will bring new changes for which we must be ready. New approaches, new strategies are needed," he added."Today, a decision was made on the need to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am sincerely grateful to Valery Fedorovych for all his achievements and victories," Umerov wrote.Earlier in the day, Zaluzhny and Zelensky published photos to their respective social media confirming that they had met."I have just met with the supreme commander. We had an important and serious conversation. A decision was made about the need to change approaches and strategy. I am grateful to all those close to me, to the team at the General Staff, the Defense Ministry, the president of Ukraine," Zaluzhny wrote."I have met with General Valery Zaluzhny. I thanked him for two years in the defense of Ukraine. We discussed the kind of renewal required by the Armed Forces. We discussed who could be present in the updated leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for such an update is now," Zelensky said in his post.In a video address Thursday evening, Zelensky confirmed that Zaluzhny had been dismissed, and announced that he would be replaced as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, a Russian-born officer who has served as commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces since 2019.Zelensky said he came to his decision after "dozens of conversations with commanders at various levels," and claimed that "the year 2024 can be one of successes for Ukraine only pending effective changes in the foundation of our defense, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine embody."Who is Oleksandr Syrsky?Born in 1965 and living in Ukraine since 1980, Syrsky began his military service in 1986 as a commander of a motorized rifle platoon, and is a graduate of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School, and served in the Soviet military in Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Czechoslovakia. After the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991, Syrsky gradually rose through the ranks of the Ukrainian military.With the outbreak of the Ukrainian civil conflict in the Donbass in 2014, he was appointed deputy chief of the Main Command Center of the Armed Force, with responsibilities including coordination of cooperation with NATO, and as chief of staff of the so-called 'Anti-Terrorist Operation' meant to crush Donbass militias resisting Kiev's post-Maidan coup government. In 2016, he was appointed the head of the Joint Operational Headquarters of Ukraine's Armed Forces and promoted to the rank of lieutenant general. He was promoted again to his current rank of colonel general in August 2020.After the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis into a full-fledged Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine, Syrsky was charged with maneuvering Ukrainian forces into areas of Kiev region which Russian forces voluntarily evacuated in accordance with efforts to reach a peace deal in the spring of 2022. In September 2022, after Russian maneuvers to pull back from Kharkov region to shore up their defensive lines elsewhere along the front, Syrsky again led Ukrainian forces. Finally, from the fall of 2022 to the spring of 2023, Syrsky was tasked with Ukrainian forces in Soledar and Artemovsk (Bakhmut), strategic Donbass settlements captured by Russian forces following difficult and bloody street battles.

