Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Area in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Area in Past Day
Russia has repelled two attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 300 servicepeople in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The enemy has lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded, five cars, a D-20 and a D-30 howitzers, the ministry said in a statement. Kiev also lost 290 servicepeople in the Kransy Liman area, and another 185 in the Kupyansk area and more than 190 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours. Russia repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and destroyed two tanks in the South Donetsk direction, according to the statement.
Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Area in Past Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has repelled two attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 300 servicepeople in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The enemy has lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded, five cars, a D-20 and a D-30 howitzers, the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev also lost 290 servicepeople in the Kransy Liman area, and another 185 in the Kupyansk area and more than 190 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.
Russia repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and destroyed two tanks in the South Donetsk direction, according to the statement.
