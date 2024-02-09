https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/ukraine-loses-up-to-300-soldiers-in-donetsk-area-in-past-day-1116693281.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Soldiers in Donetsk Area in Past Day

Russia has repelled two attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 300 servicepeople in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The enemy has lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded, five cars, a D-20 and a D-30 howitzers, the ministry said in a statement. Kiev also lost 290 servicepeople in the Kransy Liman area, and another 185 in the Kupyansk area and more than 190 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours. Russia repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and destroyed two tanks in the South Donetsk direction, according to the statement.

