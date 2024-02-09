International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/us-aerospace-command-claims-detected-2-russian-jets-over-international-waters-near-alaska-1116689230.html
US Aerospace Command Claims Detected 2 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska
US Aerospace Command Claims Detected 2 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska
US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that it had located and tracked two Russian military aircraft in the international airspace designated by the United States as the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
2024-02-09T09:38+0000
2024-02-09T09:38+0000
military
north american aerospace defense command (norad)
russian defense ministry
air defense identification zone (adiz)
russia
alaska
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_16:0:1196:664_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59fd88c0e6464651d16d776594071e.png
"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 8, 2024," NORAD said on X. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian air space, the defense command said. This is the second time NORAD detected and tracked Russian aircraft in three days, it also said. The Russian Defense Ministry has said several times that Russia's aircraft are conducting flights in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or posing threat to aircraft of other nations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-aerospace-command-claims-detected-4-russian-jets-over-international-waters-near-alaska-1116639429.html
russia
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_163:0:1048:664_1920x0_80_0_0_6fd52e5b3038ea6a7e518f10594bffd3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us north american aerospace defense command, alaska air defense identification zone, russian military aircraft
us north american aerospace defense command, alaska air defense identification zone, russian military aircraft

US Aerospace Command Claims Detected 2 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska

09:38 GMT 09.02.2024
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryTu-95MS bomber on patrol in the Russian Far East, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Tu-95MS bomber on patrol in the Russian Far East, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2024
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that it had located and tracked two Russian military aircraft in the international airspace designated by the United States as the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 8, 2024," NORAD said on X.
The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian air space, the defense command said. This is the second time NORAD detected and tracked Russian aircraft in three days, it also said.
"The Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," NORAD added.
Tu-95MS strategic bombers - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
Military
US' Aerospace Command Claims Detected 4 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska
7 February, 09:29 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry has said several times that Russia's aircraft are conducting flights in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or posing threat to aircraft of other nations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала