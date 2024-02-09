https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/us-aerospace-command-claims-detected-2-russian-jets-over-international-waters-near-alaska-1116689230.html

US Aerospace Command Claims Detected 2 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska

US Aerospace Command Claims Detected 2 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska

US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that it had located and tracked two Russian military aircraft in the international airspace designated by the United States as the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

2024-02-09T09:38+0000

2024-02-09T09:38+0000

2024-02-09T09:38+0000

military

north american aerospace defense command (norad)

russian defense ministry

air defense identification zone (adiz)

russia

alaska

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_16:0:1196:664_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59fd88c0e6464651d16d776594071e.png

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 8, 2024," NORAD said on X. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian air space, the defense command said. This is the second time NORAD detected and tracked Russian aircraft in three days, it also said. The Russian Defense Ministry has said several times that Russia's aircraft are conducting flights in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or posing threat to aircraft of other nations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-aerospace-command-claims-detected-4-russian-jets-over-international-waters-near-alaska-1116639429.html

russia

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us north american aerospace defense command, alaska air defense identification zone, russian military aircraft