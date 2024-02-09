https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/us-aerospace-command-claims-detected-2-russian-jets-over-international-waters-near-alaska-1116689230.html
US Aerospace Command Claims Detected 2 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska
US Aerospace Command Claims Detected 2 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska
US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that it had located and tracked two Russian military aircraft in the international airspace designated by the United States as the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
2024-02-09T09:38+0000
2024-02-09T09:38+0000
2024-02-09T09:38+0000
military
north american aerospace defense command (norad)
russian defense ministry
air defense identification zone (adiz)
russia
alaska
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_16:0:1196:664_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59fd88c0e6464651d16d776594071e.png
"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 8, 2024," NORAD said on X. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian air space, the defense command said. This is the second time NORAD detected and tracked Russian aircraft in three days, it also said. The Russian Defense Ministry has said several times that Russia's aircraft are conducting flights in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or posing threat to aircraft of other nations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-aerospace-command-claims-detected-4-russian-jets-over-international-waters-near-alaska-1116639429.html
russia
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_163:0:1048:664_1920x0_80_0_0_6fd52e5b3038ea6a7e518f10594bffd3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us north american aerospace defense command, alaska air defense identification zone, russian military aircraft
us north american aerospace defense command, alaska air defense identification zone, russian military aircraft
US Aerospace Command Claims Detected 2 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that it had located and tracked two Russian military aircraft in the international airspace designated by the United States as the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 8, 2024," NORAD said on X.
The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian air space, the defense command said. This is the second time NORAD detected
and tracked Russian aircraft in three days, it also said.
"The Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," NORAD added.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said several times that Russia's aircraft are conducting flights in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or posing threat to aircraft of other nations.