US' Aerospace Command Claims Detected 4 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska
The US' North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Wednesday that it had located and tracked four Russian military jets in the international airspace designated by the United States as the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)
"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 6, 2024," the command said in a statement on X (former Twitter). The aircraft remained within the international airspace zone and "did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," the statement said. The Russian activity "is not seen as a threat" and it occurs in the ADIZ regularly. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said several times that Russia's aircraft are conducting flights in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or posing threat to aircraft of other nations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US' North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Wednesday that it had located and tracked four Russian military jets in the international airspace designated by the United States as the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).