https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-aerospace-command-claims-detected-4-russian-jets-over-international-waters-near-alaska-1116639429.html

US' Aerospace Command Claims Detected 4 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska

US' Aerospace Command Claims Detected 4 Russian Jets Over International Waters Near Alaska

The US' North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Wednesday that it had located and tracked four Russian military jets in the international airspace designated by the United States as the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)

2024-02-07T09:29+0000

2024-02-07T09:29+0000

2024-02-07T09:29+0000

military

us

alaska

russia

north american aerospace defense command (norad)

air defense identification zone (adiz)

tu-95ms

russian aerospace forces

ministry of defense (mod)

russian ministry of defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105525/54/1055255494_0:126:3195:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_f9b571d53274338b79a3ec8440e2762f.jpg

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 6, 2024," the command said in a statement on X (former Twitter). The aircraft remained within the international airspace zone and "did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," the statement said. The Russian activity "is not seen as a threat" and it occurs in the ADIZ regularly. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said several times that Russia's aircraft are conducting flights in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or posing threat to aircraft of other nations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/russian-tu-95ms-missile-carriers-fly-over-bering-chukchi-seas-neutral-waters---mod-1116638177.html

alaska

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian jets in alaska, russian jets in us, russian aerospace forces, russian flights over neutral seas, russian carriers in alaska