'Elderly Man With Poor Memory': Public See Biden Losing his Marbles After Special Counsel Leak

American voters don't consider President Joe Biden fit to occupy the number one office, reiterating the importance of his mental acuity due to his age.

2024-02-10T17:53+0000

The White House can no longer disguise that President Joe Biden's mind is rapidly failing in the wake of a leaked US special counsel reportRobert Hur, a former US attorney from Maryland during Trump's presidency, detailed Biden's handling of classified documents in a report leaked this week.It revealed that he exhibited "diminished faculties" during interviews, describing him as an old man with a poor memory, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.Although the investigator chose not to press criminal charges against Biden — on the basis of his age and frailty — he concluded that the president was nonchalant about keeping secret documents from his time as vice president.Biden made things worse when he mistakenly called Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi "the president of Mexico" in his public response to the report.According to analysts, the president's gaffe reflects how people perceive him, not just because he is 81 years old, but because he has failed to forge an image of strong leadership.Thau said voters cannot name any of Biden's achievements, stressing that the swing voters he often interacts with frequently doubt whether the president is "really the one in charge" or "other folks in the administration or Congress are pulling the strings."An Arizona citizen who voted for Biden in the last election told a media outlet that the president's mental alertness now impacts his choices. Many people link Biden's age with their unhappiness about the economy, Gunner Ramer, the political director of the Republican Accountability PAC, told the media. He said undecided voters had told him they were upset about how things are going in the country.In a survey by the Wall Street Journal last December, only 14 percent of the participants thought Biden had the most physical energy to be president, while 48 percent chose Trump. Regarding mental fitness, 29 percent thought Biden was better suited, while 45 percent favored Trump.Unlike Biden, Trump has a firm connection with his supporters. Trump fans see their vote as backing their candidate rather than just opposing the other party, a poll by WSJ reveals.Biden has maintained a lower profile compared to past officeholders: according to data compiled by Towson University’s Martha Joynt Kumar, up to January 20, 2024, he has held fewer press conferences than the last five presidents — around 33, in contrast to Trump's 54 and Obama's 65 at that juncture in their terms.Moreover, Biden has participated in significantly fewer media interviews than his predecessors. According to analysts, it has been difficult for Biden to forge a solid public image. When he ran for president in 2020, he promised to make politics boring again — after four years of Trump's constant provocative tweeting on social media platform X.

