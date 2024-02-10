https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/palestine-red-crescent-society-says-israel-arrests-doctors-and-wounded-in-al-amal-hospital-1116707177.html

Palestine Red Crescent Society Says Israel Arrests Doctors and Wounded in Al-Amal Hospital

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said eight members of the organization, including four doctors and four wounded people, were arrested by Israeli forces at Al-Amal Hospital in the Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis.

"Israeli Occupation forces have arrested eight PRCS team members at Al-Amal Hospital, including four doctors, as well as four wounded individuals and five patients’ companions," the PRCS said on X. The organization said Friday it had lost contact with its teams working at the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis due to constant raids of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

