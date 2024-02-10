International
Palestine Red Crescent Society Says Israel Arrests Doctors and Wounded in Al-Amal Hospital
Palestine Red Crescent Society Says Israel Arrests Doctors and Wounded in Al-Amal Hospital
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said eight members of the organization, including four doctors and four wounded people, were arrested by Israeli forces at Al-Amal Hospital in the Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis.
"Israeli Occupation forces have arrested eight PRCS team members at Al-Amal Hospital, including four doctors, as well as four wounded individuals and five patients’ companions," the PRCS said on X. The organization said Friday it had lost contact with its teams working at the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis due to constant raids of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
04:51 GMT 10.02.2024
Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicle convoy returning from the Palestinian territory on January 15, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said eight members of the organization, including four doctors and four wounded people, were arrested by Israeli forces at Al-Amal Hospital in the Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis.
"Israeli Occupation forces have arrested eight PRCS team members at Al-Amal Hospital, including four doctors, as well as four wounded individuals and five patients’ companions," the PRCS said on X.
The organization said Friday it had lost contact with its teams working at the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis due to constant raids of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
