https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/hamas-unveils-3-stage-ceasefire-plan-in-gaza-strip---reports-1116637734.html
Hamas Unveils 3-Stage Ceasefire Plan in Gaza Strip - Reports
Hamas Unveils 3-Stage Ceasefire Plan in Gaza Strip - Reports
Palestinian Hamas movement has unveiled a three-phase ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, including a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, reconstruction of the infrastructure of the enclave and the exchange of hostages and bodies of the dead, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the draft document
2024-02-07T08:08+0000
2024-02-07T08:08+0000
2024-02-07T08:08+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
palestine red crescent
middle east
gaza strip
israel
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116483146_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7275bc97acba0b372dd32fcc60c31049.jpg
The first stage of the plan involves negotiating a ceasefire with Israel through mediators. It also provides for the reconstruction of hospitals and refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated areas of the enclave. In addition, an exchange of prisoners for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid should take place within 45 days. The second stage involves the exchange of all Israeli male captives for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. As part of the last stage, the sides should exchange the remains of the victims.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/is-netanyahu-main-obstacle-to-gaza-conflict-resolution-and-regional-peace-1116535209.html
palestine
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116483146_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c83a67d5641b7304b05d49b189e1650.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
Hamas Unveils 3-Stage Ceasefire Plan in Gaza Strip - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Palestinian Hamas movement has unveiled a three-phase ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, including a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, reconstruction of the infrastructure of the enclave and the exchange of hostages and bodies of the dead, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the draft document.
The first stage
of the plan involves negotiating a ceasefire with Israel through mediators. It also provides for the reconstruction of hospitals
and refugee camps in the Gaza Strip
, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated areas of the enclave.
In addition, an exchange of prisoners for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid
should take place within 45 days.
The second stage
involves the exchange of all Israeli male captives for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops
from the Gaza Strip.
As part of the last stage, the sides should exchange the remains of the victims.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip
. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages
are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza
.