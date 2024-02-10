https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/russian-military-prevented-ukraines-attack-on-civilian-ships-in-black-sea-1116712381.html

Russian Military Prevented Ukraine's Attack on Civilian Ships in Black Sea

The Russian navy foiled an attempted attack on February 9 by Kiev on Russian civilian transport ships with the use of unmanned semi-submersible boats in the southwestern region of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.



"On the evening of February 9, 2024, the Kiev regime carried out an attempted terrorist attack on Russian civilian transport vessels in the southwestern region of the Black Sea using semi-submersible unmanned boats," the ministry said. Russian navy patrol boats and fleet aviation stopped the attack, the ministry said, adding that as a result, a Ukrainian unmanned boat had been destroyed and other boats had been stopped by electronic warfare systems.At the same time, no civilian transport ships or ships of the Russian navy were damaged, the Russian military stated.In a separate development, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 31 strikes with missiles and UAVs on facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, locations of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russian units inflicted more than 245 casualties on Ukrainian forces and destroyed 25 vehicles, seven boats, six field artillery guns and one HIMARS MLRS combat vehicle in the Kherson area during the week, the ministry added.The ministry also reported that Russian troops in the South Donetsk area improved their positions on the front line during the week, repulsing five attacks. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 1,160 servicemen and three tanks. During the week, 36 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered to Russian forces.During this week the Russian military hit two launchers and a radar of a Ukrainian S-300 SAM system, as well as eight ammunition depots of the Ukrainian forces, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

