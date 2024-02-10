https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/three-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-khutor-in-russias-belgorod-region-1116709519.html

Three Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Khutor in Russia's Belgorod Region

Three workers have been injured in the Ukrainian shelling of the Ponury khutor in the Grayvoronsky District of Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

"The outskirts of the Ponury khutor in the Grayvoronsky district came under Ukrainian shelling. As a result of the shelling, three workers were injured. The men sustained shrapnel wounds in various parts of their bodies. They have been taken by an ambulance brigade to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," Gladkov said. All of those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance, the governor added.Earlier, Gladkov said that the Ukrainian military had fired 14 shells at four border districts of the Belgorod region over the past 24 hours, with no casualties. On Saturday, Gladkov published on his Telegram channel information about the shelling that took place in the region on February 9. Four districts were hit by 14 artillery shells. In addition, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked a truck. According to the head of the region, there were no casualties.

