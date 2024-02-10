https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/tucker-putin-history-lesson-was-necessary-to-show-americans-russian-us-friendship-was-possible-1116705398.html

Tucker-Putin ‘History Lesson’ was ‘Necessary’ to Show Americans Russian-US Friendship was Possible

The extensive history lesson provided by Russian President Vladimir Putin was necessary for context, journalist Rick Sanchez told Sputnik Radio on Friday

One controversial aspect of the interview was Putin’s insistence on starting with an extensive summary of the histories of Russia and Ukraine that lasted for nearly half an hour at the start of the interview. Many observers criticized the decision, fearing that it would cause those with shorter attention spans to tune out the interview before Putin addressed his decision to launch the special operation.Rick Sanchez, an American journalist, former anchor for CNN and current host of two shows on RT, told Sputnik's Fault Lines that the history lesson was a necessary aspect of the interview to show Americans that the conflict in Ukraine did not start in February 2022 and that the US and Russia could have struck up a partnership in the wake of the Cold War.Sanchez argued that the segment of the interview that focused on the fall of the Soviet Union and Putin’s rise to the Presidency roughly a decade later illustrated how the United States rebuffed his overtures of friendship, despite verbal support from Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.On the subject of whether the history lesson segment went on too long, Sanchez agreed it might have been off-putting to Americans used to cable news and two-and-a-half minute interviews but noted that is not part of Russian culture and Putin likely wanted to provide the context Americans have been lacking in the conflict.“I think Putin went in saying, ‘I’ve got a long and important story to tell, and it begins with A [and] ends with Z.’ He was hell-bent on taking him through that,” Sanchez explained, noting that Putin’s knowledge of history and geopolitics and his ability to recall them was impressive to watch.While Sanchez noted that those who pay attention and follow the conflict closely likely were already aware of Putin’s reasoning for the conflict, he felt it was important for Americans to hear and that it could potentially move things forward geopolitically.“I think it will be impactful for Americans to hear this, and I think it will have some kind of resonating consequences that may even lead to something that resembles an end to the situation in Ukraine,” he predicted.

