Carlson Interview Contrasts Putin's Intellect, Biden's Diminished Skills - Ex-CIA Analyst
Tucker Carlson's interview exposed a stark contrast between Russian President Vladimir Putin's deep factual analysis and US President Joe Biden's limitations, retired veteran CIA analyst Raymond McGovern, who briefed four US presidents personally on the Soviet Union and Russia, told Sputnik.
Carlson Interview Contrasts Putin's Intellect, Biden's Diminished Skills - Ex-CIA Analyst

18:45 GMT 09.02.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tucker Carlson's interview exposed a stark contrast between Russian President Vladimir Putin's deep factual analysis and US President Joe Biden's limitations, retired veteran CIA analyst Raymond McGovern, who briefed four US presidents personally on the Soviet Union and Russia, told Sputnik.
The former Fox News anchor's exclusive interview with Putin was released on Thursday. The two-hour interview covered various topics, including the Ukraine conflict, the Nord Stream sabotage, the Russia-NATO relationship, artificial intelligence, and others.
"Sadly, Putin's gifts compared with those of old Joe, are obvious," McGovern, a founding member of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) group, said.
The release of the interview coincided with the publication of a report on a special counsel's investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. The report said that Biden experienced several lapses in memory, when asked about his life and career.
"He has 'diminished faculties in advancing age', says US Justice Department. That & 'his sympathetic demeanor' explain/excuse him for revealing to ghostwriter classified information, including 'human Intelligence sources'," McGovern said, referring to the report.
The former CIA analyst noted that Carlson carefully listened to Putin’s account of the background and strategic context that led to the Ukraine conflict, and stressed that "all should."
"I know the history Putin took us through, in my view, it was factual," McGovern said.
